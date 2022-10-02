Pep Guardiola Praises Phil Foden After He Scores First Career Hat-Trick

Manchester City swept Manchester United aside in the first Manchester derby of the season winning 6-3.

The Premier League Champions scored four before half-time really showing The Red Devils how it is done with Erik Ten Hag seeing the challenges of facing Pep Guardiola's side who are trying to win their third title on the bounce.

In the game new star man Erling Haaland scored his third hat-trick getting his last goal in the second half.

As well as that Phil Foden got his first ever senior hat-trick whilst also scoring his first ever goals against Manchester United so Guardiola was full of praise for the academy graduate after the game.

IMAGO / Colorsport

Pep Guardiola praises Phil Foden

After the game Guardiola spoke about the boyhood City fan and said: "Phil is a really, still is a young lad, but he played important games in the last years with us, not just the quality he has, you see how he runs, how he presses, the intensity he does it and the quality he has.

"Last season he played many games as a striker, at the end he will be able to play as an attacking midfielder. Close to the box he has incredible sense.

"What a talent, what a reality. He is a good lad, he lives for football. Hopefully, he can stay many, many years for us and his private life can be settled perfectly and just focus on what he loves, to play football."

Foden is expected to start from the bench against Copenhagen with Guardiola admitting he will rotate his side for the fixture.

