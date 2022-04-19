Skip to main content

Pep Guardiola Presents Liverpool Champions League Final Challenge After FA Cup Exit

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has responded to claims about Liverpool having a 'psychological advantage' over his side, after a 3-2 defeat in the FA Cup semi-final on Saturday afternoon.

While Manchester City fared impressively against Atletico Madrid in the two-legged Champions League quarter-final affair, and the Premier League 'title decider' against Liverpool, the wheels came off for the Blues in the FA Cup semi-final against Jurgen Klopp’s men.

With injuries to the likes of Kyle Walker, Kevin De Bruyne and Ilkay Gundogan, Pep Guardiola understandably decided to play it safe by fielding what some perceived to be a second-string side.

An Ibrahima Konate opener was followed by a Sadio Mane brace, which included a Zack Steffen clanger as Manchester City were shockingly down 3-0 in the first half. 

However, Manchester City managed to salvage their pride, after goals from Jack Grealish and Bernardo Silva in the second 45 minutes made the final score a lot more respectable.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Speaking after his side’s 3-2 defeat at Wembley Stadium, manager Pep Guardiola was quizzed about whether the victory would have handed Liverpool a psychological advantage.

imago1011354276h

Well, there is one chance (to find out), because we could play at the end of the season if both teams reach the final of the Champions League, then we will see what happens”, he responded, as quoted by Manchester City’s official website.

imago1011337833h

The Catalan manager continued, “Now our psychology is seven games in the Premier League, we know exactly what we have to do to try and win the Premier League. Now, we need to rest and recover the injuries and go game by game."

imago1011346354h

"We don’t have time, Wednesday we have another match, then we have Watford, then we have Real Madrid and another one. We knew today if we win, we win to continue to the final, if not, we lose the competition.”

With both clubs set to battle it out for the Premier League, and possibly the Champions League crown as well, Pep Guardiola is right in suggesting that it is premature to give either side any edge whatsoever.

Follow City Xtra on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube

imago1011344649h
Match Coverage

How to Watch Manchester City vs Brighton (Premier League): TV Channel, Live Stream, Kick-Off Time

By Freddie Pye1 hour ago
Haaland Pre-Match Cover
News

Manchester City Set to Close Erling Haaland Deal IN THE NEXT WEEK After Agreeing Terms With Forward's Camp

By Vayam Lahoti2 hours ago
Haaland New
Transfer Rumours

Manchester City Agree Sensational £500,000-Per-Week Deal With Erling Haaland's Representatives

By Vayam Lahoti2 hours ago
Alvarez
News

Pep Guardiola's Desired Julian Alvarez Arrival Date to Manchester City From River Plate Confirmed Following January Transfer

By Vayam Lahoti20 hours ago
imago1011375185h
Transfer Rumours

From Italy: Manchester City Have 'Opened Talks' With Jorge Mendes to Sign Serie A Winger

By Srinivas Sadhanand21 hours ago
TAA 4
News

Liverpool Star Makes Claim on 'Different Breed' Manchester City's Character Despite FA Cup Semi-Final Loss

By Vayam Lahoti22 hours ago
Ederson x Steffen x Carson
News

Zack Steffen Receives Strong Message of Support From Manchester City Star After Howler in FA Cup Semi-Final Loss

By Vayam Lahoti23 hours ago
imago1011351881h
News

Manchester City Star Jack Grealish Reveals Aspect of Football That He Prefers to Scoring Goals

By Srinivas Sadhanand23 hours ago