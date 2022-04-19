Pep Guardiola Presents Liverpool Champions League Final Challenge After FA Cup Exit

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has responded to claims about Liverpool having a 'psychological advantage' over his side, after a 3-2 defeat in the FA Cup semi-final on Saturday afternoon.

While Manchester City fared impressively against Atletico Madrid in the two-legged Champions League quarter-final affair, and the Premier League 'title decider' against Liverpool, the wheels came off for the Blues in the FA Cup semi-final against Jurgen Klopp’s men.

With injuries to the likes of Kyle Walker, Kevin De Bruyne and Ilkay Gundogan, Pep Guardiola understandably decided to play it safe by fielding what some perceived to be a second-string side.

An Ibrahima Konate opener was followed by a Sadio Mane brace, which included a Zack Steffen clanger as Manchester City were shockingly down 3-0 in the first half.

However, Manchester City managed to salvage their pride, after goals from Jack Grealish and Bernardo Silva in the second 45 minutes made the final score a lot more respectable.

Speaking after his side’s 3-2 defeat at Wembley Stadium, manager Pep Guardiola was quizzed about whether the victory would have handed Liverpool a psychological advantage.

"Well, there is one chance (to find out), because we could play at the end of the season if both teams reach the final of the Champions League, then we will see what happens", he responded, as quoted by Manchester City's official website.

The Catalan manager continued, "Now our psychology is seven games in the Premier League, we know exactly what we have to do to try and win the Premier League. Now, we need to rest and recover the injuries and go game by game."

"We don't have time, Wednesday we have another match, then we have Watford, then we have Real Madrid and another one. We knew today if we win, we win to continue to the final, if not, we lose the competition."

"We don’t have time, Wednesday we have another match, then we have Watford, then we have Real Madrid and another one. We knew today if we win, we win to continue to the final, if not, we lose the competition.”

With both clubs set to battle it out for the Premier League, and possibly the Champions League crown as well, Pep Guardiola is right in suggesting that it is premature to give either side any edge whatsoever.

