"He's ready to play on the biggest stages" - Pep Guardiola Press Conference Highlights (vs Man United)

Manchester City will face local rivals Manchester United for the fourth time this season when the two sides meet at Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon. Ahead of the 181st Manchester derby, Pep Guardiola faced the media and this is what the Catalan had to say...

-----

Injury Update

Manchester City will definitely be without Aymeric Laporte for this weekend’s game but it emerged after the FA Cup victory over Sheffield Wednesday on Wednesday that Kevin De Bruyne picked up an injury to his shoulder during Sunday’s League Cup final. Pep Guardiola was asked about the Belgian’s current condition:

"He’s getting better, tomorrow he’s going to train, he’s not perfect but he feels better."

Guardiola was also once again questioned on the recovery of Leroy Sane, who featured for City’s U23 side last week when they faced Arsenal. When asked if the winger would feature on Sunday he said:

“No chance. He’s making big progress but he’s still not 100 per cent fit and he has to be 100 per cent fit to play now. Maybe another Under-23 game would be good.”

Assessing the Opponent

Manchester United have won two of the three Derby’s already this season - both occasions at the Etihad. They are currently on a good run of form - unbeaten in their past four league matches and chasing a Champions League spot. Pep Guardiola has this to say on City’s local rivals:

"I've always believed United are a strong team. The game at home that we lost they played a good 30-34 minutes. Always, I have a big respect for United. Winning games and titles is good for our mood and confidence."

The Occasion

A Manchester derby is a huge occasion, not just for the players, but also the supporters and when asked about the Manchester Derby in general, Pep Guardiola had this to say:

"I love it. I really like it. It's always very special."

"This season is a bit different as we play to improve, not to win the title, for them it’s so important - it will affect the Champions League next season. We want to improve - at Sheffield we had moments that we didn’t do perfectly.”

Raheem Sterling

Raheem Sterling has struggled for form since the turn of the year, with the winger having not found the net since the 3-2 defeat to Wolves in December. Since his return from injury, Sterling has started to show glimpses of the form we have become accustomed to seeing from him.

Sterling’s record against Manchester United however, makes for pretty grim reading. Guardiola had this to say when asked about the fact he hasn’t scored in 16 attempts against United:

"Normally what happens after 16 games is you’re closer to scoring against United.”

Phil Foden

After his man of the match performance at Wembley last weekend, many were shocked by the omission of Phil Foden from the Manchester City starting eleven for the FA Cup 5th round tie in midweek.

With Kevin De Bruyne a doubt for Sunday’s match, could we see the 19 year old play a part? This was the Manchester City manage'rs response:

“If Phil is with us he’s ready to play on the biggest stages.”

Manchester United’s Star Signing

It wasn’t long since Manchester City looked destined to sign Bruno Fernandes, but the former Sporting Lisbon star eventually made his £63 million move to Man United in January. Guardiola was asked whether the Portuguese international would be his “perfect player":

"I like defenders too. I don't believe that one player is perfect for one club. We are linked with a thousand million players every month."

Guardiola on Coronavirus

After the Italian government ordered that all Italian matches will be played behind closed doors and the Premier League announced the pre-match handshake would no longer be taking place due to potential spread of COVID-19, many Premier League bosses have been asked for thoughts on the virus. This was Guardiola’s:

"We’re going to try and live our normal life and the doctors will tell us what we need to do."

-----

You can follow us for live match updates here: @City_Xtra