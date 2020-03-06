City Xtra
Top Stories
News
Match Coverage
Transfer Rumours

"He's ready to play on the biggest stages" - Pep Guardiola Press Conference Highlights (vs Man United)

Harry Winters

Manchester City will face local rivals Manchester United for the fourth time this season when the two sides meet at Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon. Ahead of the 181st Manchester derby, Pep Guardiola faced the media and this is what the Catalan had to say...

-----

Injury Update

Manchester City will definitely be without Aymeric Laporte for this weekend’s game but it emerged after the FA Cup victory over Sheffield Wednesday on Wednesday that Kevin De Bruyne picked up an injury to his shoulder during Sunday’s League Cup final. Pep Guardiola was asked about the Belgian’s current condition:

"Hes getting better, tomorrow hes going to train, hes not perfect but he feels better."

Manchester City's Belgian midfielder Kevin De Bruyne looks on during the English Premier League football match between Leicester City and Manchester City at King Power Stadium in Leicester, central England on February 22, 2020. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP)

Guardiola was also once again questioned on the recovery of Leroy Sane, who featured for City’s U23 side last week when they faced Arsenal. When asked if the winger would feature on Sunday he said:

“No chance. Hes making big progress but hes still not 100 per cent fit and he has to be 100 per cent fit to play now. Maybe another Under-23 game would be good.”

arsenal-u23-v-manchester-city-u23-premier-league-2

Assessing the Opponent

Manchester United have won two of the three Derby’s already this season - both occasions at the Etihad. They are currently on a good run of form - unbeaten in their past four league matches and chasing a Champions League spot. Pep Guardiola has this to say on City’s local rivals:

"I've always believed United are a strong team. The game at home that we lost they played a good 30-34 minutes. Always, I have a big respect for United. Winning games and titles is good for our mood and confidence."

everton-fc-v-manchester-united-premier-league

The Occasion

A Manchester derby is a huge occasion, not just for the players, but also the supporters and when asked about the Manchester Derby in general, Pep Guardiola had this to say:

"I love it. I really like it. It's always very special."

"This season is a bit different as we play to improve, not to win the title, for them its so important - it will affect the Champions League next season. We want to improve - at Sheffield we had moments that we didn’t do perfectly.”

manchester-city-v-manchester-united-carabao-cup-semi-final

Raheem Sterling

Raheem Sterling has struggled for form since the turn of the year, with the winger having not found the net since the 3-2 defeat to Wolves in December. Since his return from injury, Sterling has started to show glimpses of the form we have become accustomed to seeing from him.

Sterling’s record against Manchester United however, makes for pretty grim reading. Guardiola had this to say when asked about the fact he hasn’t scored in 16 attempts against United:

"Normally what happens after 16 games is youre closer to scoring against United.”

fbl-eur-c1-real-madrid-man-city (14)

Phil Foden

After his man of the match performance at Wembley last weekend, many were shocked by the omission of Phil Foden from the Manchester City starting eleven for the FA Cup 5th round tie in midweek.

With Kevin De Bruyne a doubt for Sunday’s match, could we see the 19 year old play a part? This was the Manchester City manage'rs response:

If Phil is with us hes ready to play on the biggest stages.”

england-media-access

Manchester United’s Star Signing

It wasn’t long since Manchester City looked destined to sign Bruno Fernandes, but the former Sporting Lisbon star eventually made his £63 million move to Man United in January. Guardiola was asked whether the Portuguese international would be his “perfect player":

"I like defenders too. I don't believe that one player is perfect for one club. We are linked with a thousand million players every month."

Guardiola on Coronavirus

After the Italian government ordered that all Italian matches will be played behind closed doors and the Premier League announced the pre-match handshake would no longer be taking place due to potential spread of COVID-19, many Premier League bosses have been asked for thoughts on the virus. This was Guardiola’s:

"Were going to try and live our normal life and the doctors will tell us what we need to do."

-----

You can follow us for live match updates here: @City_Xtra

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Kevin De Bruyne fitness stance revealed ahead of Manchester derby

Following a shoulder problem sustained in last weekend's Carabao Cup final against Aston Villa, Kevin de Bruyne has suggested that featuring in the Manchester derby is not an impossibility, according to the Mirror.

Nathan Allen

Man City star to consider remaining at club despite strong interest from Bayern Munich

Manchester City winger Leroy Sané has not yet decided on his next move; with staying at the club now a real possibility.

Nathan Allen

Manchester City make request to English Football League in aftermath of Carabao Cup Final

Man City have ordered extra Carabao Cup medals in the wake of their third consecutive title.

markgough96

Key Manchester City player could miss Sunday's showdown with Man United reveals Pep Guardiola

Manchester City's midfield maestro Kevin de Bruyne could be set for a spell on the sidelines, after suffering a knock in the Carabao Cup Final against Aston Villa.

markgough96

Official - TWO Manchester City Premier League games to be postponed after FA Cup victory over Sheffield Wednesday

Due to progression in other competitions, two Premier League fixtures have had to be postponed.

markgough96

Juventus eye Man City star after missing out on Haaland - scouts sent to monitor player

Three years after their first attempt to sign Gabriel Jesus, Juventus are once again showing interest in signing the Brazilian striker who is 'particularly appreciated' by the Italian club.

Shruti Sadbhav

Five Things We Learned: Sheffield Wednesday 0-1 Manchester City (FA Cup Fifth Round)

Manchester City advanced to the quarter-final of the FA Cup after winning away at Hillsborough. Here are five things we learned from a drawn-out night under the lights.

richarddugdale

City Football Group in 'advanced negotiations' for French club investment

The City Football Group are reportedly in 'advanced negotiations for Ligue 2 side AS Nancy Lorraine.

DanielBower

No Foden, No Garcia - Sheffield Wednesday vs Manchester City (Team News)

All the team news as Manchester City take on Sheffield Wednesday in the Emirates FA Cup Fifth Round at Hillsborough.

Freddie Pye

by

ScottKennedy

Player Ratings: Sheffield Wednesday 0-1 Manchester City (FA Cup Fifth Round)

Manchester City progressed to this year's FA Cup Quarter-Finals courtesy of a slender 1-0 victory over Championship side Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough on Wednesday night. Here's how we rated the performance:

markgough96