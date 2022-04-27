Pep Guardiola 'Proud' of 'Fantastic' Manchester City Performance in Real Madrid Victory

Pep Guardiola was 'proud' of his Manchester City after they produced a stunning display to beat Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League semi-final first-leg.

After an end-to-end contest, it is Manchester City who takes a slight advantage over Real Madrid in the Champions League semi-final.

The Blues scored two goals in the first ten minutes to stun the 13-time champions. Kevin De Bruyne headed in a delicious Riyad Mahrez cross for the first, with Gabriel Jesus producing a neat turn and finish of his own for the second.

Real Madrid hit back through the deadly Karim Benzema, but City were banging on the door every time they ventured forward with the ball. Their persistence paid off, with Phil Foden restoring the two-goal advantage just after half-time.

Vinicius Jnr pulled one back for Los Blancos before Bernardo Silva rifled in a fourth for City. Aymeric Laporte was then penalised for a handball in the box and Benzema converted his chance with a cheeky panenka penalty.

IMAGO / Colorsport Speaking to BT Sport after the game, Pep Guardiola - like the rest of the footballing world - was stunned by the classic game that had just unfolded. IMAGO / Sportimage "It was a fantastic game for both sides," Guardiola said, "We did many good things, unfortunately, we conceded the goals, we could have scored more. Two games, we have another one."

IMAGO / Sportimage "We play a fantastic game against an incredible team," he continued.



"The moments they rise into the game in the first half we gave them in terms of our build-up was nervous. But also they press really well, really strong.

The Catalan concluded, "We played a fantastic game, for us, for Man City, we are so proud. This is about to reach the final, football happens. We go to Madrid to win the game."

After a Premier League clash with Leeds United on Saturday, City will travel to the Santiago Bernabeu for the all-important second-leg with a one-goal advantage, knowing they are now just a clean sheet away from a second consecutive Champions League final.

