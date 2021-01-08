NewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/Opinions
Pep Guardiola proves fitness update on star striker ahead of FA Cup clash

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola discussed the availability of Sergio Agüero following his side's 2-0 victory over Manchester United in the semi-final of the Carabao Cup.
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola discussed the availability of Sergio Agüero following his side's 2-0 victory over Manchester United in the semi-final of the Carabao Cup.

Despite making the bench in City's 2-0 win over United on Wednesday, Agüero didn't come on as he did in the Citizens' recent league wins over Chelsea and Newcastle United.

Addressing Agüero's fitness before the FA Cup tie against Birmingham, Guardiola said, with quotes relayed by Manchester City: "Yes, if he is good in these next days, he will start."

The Argentine has endured a frustrating campaign, having made just one start in the Premier League so far with no goals to his name - injuries hampering yet another season for the veteran forward.

With there being recurring question marks over his fitness and that of apprentice Gabriel Jesus, the likes of Ferran Torres, Raheem Sterling and Kevin De Bruyne have had to deputise down the middle.

City have turned the tide in recent weeks after looking like a shadow of their formidable and relentless selves in recent month, and Agüero's return will be a welcome one for Pep Guardiola with the games coming thick and fast for the Manchester outfit.

