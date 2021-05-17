Pep Guardiola Provides An Insight Into Man City's Chelsea Champions League Final Preparations

Pep Guardiola has provided fans and the media with an insight into how he is preparing his Manchester City players for the upcoming Champions League final against Chelsea on May 29th.

Speaking to the press ahead of his side's Premier League clash with Brighton and Hove Albion on Tuesday evening, Pep Guardiola has been discussing the game looming in just two weeks time.

As it's something only Ilkay Gundogan in the current Manchester City squad has experienced before, Pep Guardiola was asked how he's preparing his players for possibly the biggest game of their career so far.

"We've spoke. We try to focus them," Guardiola began.

"I told them to forget the football and enjoy with family and friends getting to the final. We came back here and they're focused, they train really good."

Guardiola continued, "The game against Newcastle we were relaxed, we've had two days off and we're focused. We'll play this game and prepare for the final. I have no doubts these players are incredible and ready to do what they need to do in the three games left."

The fact fans will be in attendance for the game in Portugal will be a huge boost for the players.

In fact, Manchester City and onlookers have already witnessed the extra motivation fans provided, during the Carabao Cup final against Tottenham at Wembley earlier this season - where 4,000 supporters from each club were present.

On the point of fans returning, Pep Guardiola couldn't hide his delight.

"That’s good tomorrow with Brighton fans and the last game we lift the trophy with fans in the Etihad and the final as well. It’s nice, hopefully it will happen next season."

