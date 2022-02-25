Skip to main content

Pep Guardiola Provides Analysis on Premier League Title Race After Liverpool Close the Gap to Three Points

Pep Guardiola believes his Manchester City side are playing 'really well' at the moment and refused to be dragged into more title race talk with Liverpool, in his latest press conference.

Leading the Premier League by 12 points at one stage, Manchester City are now only three points in front of the nearest challengers Liverpool.

Jurgen Klopp's men have enjoyed a successful winning run - including the two games in hand they held over Pep Guardiola's side. 

Speaking in his pre-match press conference before a crucial clash with Everton in the Premier League, the Catalan refused to be dragged into any talk of the title race heating up.

"When we were champions it wasn't in December or January," Guardiola said.

"Yesterday we saw Wolves Arsenal, so intense, they are so good. What's next, try to win the next game. I knew it before, it's not a surprise. A lot of games, arrive not just against Liverpool good. Let's try to do it. Today we are in the competitions, the games we drop points recently."

imago1009802215h

Pep Guardiola looks on

imago1009785504h

Pep Guardiola with Fernandinho

Just before a 1-1 draw with Southampton at St Mary's, Manchester City's winning run had propelled them to the top of the table. Guardiola was asked if they will have to do that again to fend off Liverpool's challenge.

"When is it right? In December January we are champions? In the past, we've won a lot of games. I wouldn't play if we were champions tomorrow. In the past we were able to do it, I never thought about going on a run.

"Goodison Park, Everton, new manager, they need points. Try to do a good game. My only concern. When we were clear I said we had to win a lot of games to be champions, I said it then, I say it now."

Guardiola concluded, "Not just because of Liverpool and Chelsea. It's a challenge, it's nice. Many years winning the three PL in four years. We will drop points, keep going, and if there is a possibility to be champions we keep going."

Pep Guardiola Provides Analysis on Premier League Title Race After Liverpool Close the Gap to Three Points

