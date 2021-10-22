    • October 22, 2021
    Pep Guardiola Provides Assessment of Brighton and Graham Potter Ahead of Premier League Clash

    Pep Guardiola has said he has not taken into account any statistics surrounding his clash with Brighton in the Premier League this weekend.
    The Seagulls have had a flying start to the season.

    Enjoying life under Graham Potter, they are currently high-flying in 4th place in the Premier League and will pose a serious threat to Manchester City this weekend.

    Travelling to the South Coast, Pep Guardiola will be fully aware of the fact that his side are in for a tough afternoon, but there is one thing for certain he says he and his players haven't analysed.

    When asked in his pre-match press conference whether he has noticed Brighton's poor discipline record, he said:

    "No. I don't talk to players about that [Brighton yellow card record]. I know exactly the game we're going to face and the players know. Absolutely not [sense of revenge] football you win and lose."

    READ MORE: Ferran Torres provides fans with encouraging fitness update

    READ MORE: Leaked details of 2022/2023 Man City home kit

    Also pointed out to Pep Guardiola was his recent poor post-Champions League results.

    In the last four games directly after a fixture in Europe, Manchester City have failed to win.

    "Listen if you want to get involved in the statistics over the last four years you will lose," Pep Guardiola fired back.

    READ MORE: City set for battle with Bayern Munich and Dortmund for striker

    READ MORE: City fans think they may have found their Pep Guardiola replacement

    He continued, "I pay no attention, how is the team that is the concern, not about the mentality, the strategy, the opponent we're going to play is different to Brugge, Chelsea, Liverpool. We will go there and have a good game."

    With how well Brighton have started the season, a win at the Amex Stadium on Saturday evening will surely provide Pep Guardiola with huge satisfaction. 

