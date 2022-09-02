Pep Guardiola Provides Aymeric Laporte Injury Update

Laporte has spent the entirety of the season thus far on the sidelines due to a knee injury.

The Spanish centre-back had to undergo surgery for the injury to his knee and is currently in the process of post-operation recovery.

Laporte's injury left City with three fit centre-backs in John Stones, Ruben Dias and Nathan Ake, however, a small injury to Ake meant that the club were left with just two central defenders in recent games and may have pushed The Cityzens to move for Akanji.

IMAGO / Alterphotos

The Spanish international has been an important player for The Cityzens since he arrived from Athletic Bilbao in 2018, playing 155 games for the club and was a key member of City's title-winning campaign last season in which he started 33 matches.

Speaking in his press conference today, Pep Guardiola provided an update on the centre-back's fitness as he continues to recover from knee surgery. The City boss said via The Manchester Evening News: "I would say one month ago we said (he'd be back) September or October. (It will be) Early October. He'll be ready after the international break. We won't force it. Knee is a tough injury."

After confirming that the defender won't be back until after the international break, Guardiola also opened up on his decision to sign Akanji, stating previous injury concerns in the central defensive area as the main reason. "I cannot forget being in those positions, West Ham away and Villa we had no alternatives (at centre-back)," he explained.

Ruben (Dias) and Nathan (Ake) were injured. Another reason we go for Akanji so we will be fine."

With Guardiola confirming that Laporte will be out until October, the signing of Akanji seems like a logical move, as any further injuries in the central defensive area would have left the club short-changed at the back.

