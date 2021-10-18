Pep Guardiola Provides Clarity On Kevin De Bruyne's Form After Injury Troubles

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has provided his assessment of Kevin De Bruyne's return to fitness after an injury riddled summer.

The Belgian midfield star hasn't started the Premier League season by his own sky-high standards - and many have put it down to his mid-summer injuries.

The 30-year-old suffered a facial fracture in the 2020/21 UEFA Champions League final, and added to his injury list by suffering a serious ankle injury in EURO 2020 for Belgium.

Despite that, the midfielder worked his way back to some semblance of fitness and has been featuring regularly for Pep Guardiola in the 21/22 campaign.

The Catalan boss opened up on De Bruyne's progress this season, as some of have raised questions about his inconsistent form.

"He's getting better," the manager said in his press conference ahead of Manchester City's trip to face Club Brugge in the UEFA Champions League.

He continued, "We know the best Kevin, he had some injuries in the ankle in the face, he's getting better. Every game is better than before. The goals, the dynamic, the pace only has been given if you play regularly."

And while Pep Guardiola admits the midfielder is not yet at his best, he does believe things are looking up for the Belgian.

"Kevin needs to be fit to be the best. His potential is the movement, attacking space, how to do it. He's getting better and it's a good sign for us," he said.

Despite the slow return to full fitness, Kevin De Bruyne has contributed two goals in five Premier League games for the Blues, including a crucial equalising goal at Anfield against Liverpool at the beginning of October.

