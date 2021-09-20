Pep Guardiola Provides Concerning Man City Injury Update with FIVE Players Ruled Out

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has discussed his side's worrying injury list ahead of their Carabao Cup third round clash against Wycombe Wanderers on Tuesday night.

The Premier League champions will be looking to get back to winning ways after playing out a frustrating goalless draw with Southampton at the weekend.

With crunch ties against Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain and Liverpool all looming in the space of two weeks, Guardiola's side could lay down an early marker in the league and Europe after a shaky start to the season.

After struggling against the Saints on Saturday afternoon, the Sky Blues will need to shuffle their pack against Wycombe while keeping the aforementioned ties in mind, with a series of players out injured for the Manchester outfit.

Previewing his side's Carabao Cup third-round clash against the League One side this week, Pep Guardiola has provided an update on a series of key players who are unavailable for the tie.

“Rodri had some muscular problems - not big, but I don’t know how many days (it will take for him to recover). The doctor could not tell me," said the Catalan boss, as quoted by City's official website.

“We have John (Stones), Aymeric (Laporte), Oleksandr (Zinchenko), Rodri - I think (Ilkay) Gundogan - all of them injured."

Stones recently returned from international duty with a muscle injury, as did Laporte (groin/hip). While Zinchenko is carrying a knock, further details on Gundogan's injury are yet to be revealed, although the German was spotted holding his hamstring on Saturday afternoon.

Pep Guardiola also spoke about Fernandinho, who was unusually poor against Southampton at the weekend after stepping into midfield for the injured Rodri.

"My captain (Fernandinho) is my captain. He tried and he did it, and like all of us we were not precise and not clear in our actions. All of us we struggled against Southampton," added the 50-year-old.

