Pep Guardiola Provides Crucial Fitness Update on Man City Squad Ahead of Premier League Clash

Pep Guardiola was unsure who will be available for Manchester City's Boxing Day clash with Leicester City, with the latest round of Covid testing set to take place amongst the squad.

Only today, Liverpool's game with Leeds United and Watford's clash with Wolverhampton Wanderers - both on Boxing Day - have been called off due to rising Covid cases in the respective squads.

As it stands, Manchester City's clash with Leicester City is set to go ahead, but this can change within hours if one of the sides experiences a sharp rise in positive Covid cases.

Leicester City's squad was decimated recently due to the virus, while only Kevin De Bruyne has tested positive within the City squad in the past month.

When speaking in his pre-match press conference ahead of his sides Premier League clash with the Foxes, Pep Guardiola was asked what state his squad was in.

His response was that the entire squad has had two days off and will return to the CFA this afternoon for training. Upon their return, they will each complete a Covid test to see who is available for selection.

Last week, Guardiola himself returned an inconclusive Covid test before later testing negative with a much more accurate PCR test.

Also, the Catalan has provided us with an update on Kyle Walker, who has not featured since his red card in the last Champions League group stage tie with RB Leipzig.

The manager has confirmed the England international was not fit enough to play against Leeds and Newcastle, and they will determine his availability when he returns to training this afternoon.

That is, of course, after he completes a Covid test.

