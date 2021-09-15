Pep Guardiola Provides Crucial Injury Update On John Stones And Aymeric Laporte

Pep Guardiola has provided Manchester City fans with an update on the fitness of Aymeric Laporte and John Stones.

Manchester City are set to face RB Leipzig tonight in their first Group A clash of this season's Champions League. After final heartbreak in Portugal just four months ago, Pep Guardiola will be looking to put that behind him with a positive start.

He'll be without two of his key men however, with Aymeric Laporte and John Stones both not named in the squad this evening.

Speaking to BT Sport pre-match, as relayed by Dan Murphy of the Manchester Evening News, Guardiola has confirmed the pair suffered problems when away with their respective national teams.

"He's injured from the national team. The same like Laporte," Guardiola announced.

READ MORE: Man City ready for £100M fight for Declan Rice

READ MORE: Primary left-back targets reveals stance amid Man City interest

One major positive for the Catalan is the return of Kevin De Bruyne. The back-to-back PFA Footballer of the Year has been out for the past month with an ankle injury picked up originally in the European Championship's with Belgium.

Starting his first game of the season tonight, Guardiola is delighted to have his talisman back:

"Yes [he's been ready for a few days]," the manager said, "For a long time he doesn't play an official game but sooner or later many players have to come back to the rhythm."

READ MORE: Bernardo Silva heaps praise on Man City midfielder Jack Grealish

READ MORE: Pep Guardiola opens up on tactical tweak in Premier League victory

Despite naming an extremely strong starting line-up, Guardiola still has world-class talent at his disposal from the bench. The manager admits leaving some players out of the side was tough, but essential with such a busy schedule.

"I decide for these guys. Of course, Kyle [Walker] could play, Raheem [Sterling], many players, Gabriel [Jesus], and the guys who play these last three games, Ilkay [Gundogan] for example."

"[They] are so important for us but everyone has to start to be part of the group for this tough, tough and busy, busy schedule," Guardiola concluded.

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra