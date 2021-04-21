Pep Guardiola provides crucial injury update on Kevin De Bruyne ahead of the Carabao Cup final

Pep Guardiola has said he 'hopes' to have Kevin De Bruyne back in contention for the Carabao Cup final this weekend, but if not, the Champions League semi-final against Paris Saint-Germain.

Pep Guardiola has said he 'hopes' to have Kevin De Bruyne back in contention for the Carabao Cup final this weekend, but if not, the Champions League semi-final against Paris Saint-Germain.

Speaking after his sides 2-1 victory over Aston Villa on Wednesday night - which puts Manchester City just eight points from their fifth Premier League title - Pep Guardiola has spoke about his relief of having his key man back sooner than expected.

When asked about the situation around the Belgian's injury, he said, "It was less than we expected. Yesterday he felt much much better."

"Hopefully if he's not ready for the Carabao Cup final, hopefully he'll be ready for the semi-finals of the Champions League."

READ MORE: Man City were given Super League 'option'

READ MORE: Man City release statement on Kevin de Bruyne injury

The 29-year-old suffered an ankle injury last Saturday in his side's 1-0 FA Cup semi-final defeat to Chelsea. After completing the first 45 minutes without issue, a collision with N'golo Kante left the midfielder needing medical assistance leaving the field.

With some vitally important fixtures upcoming in the club's run-in, having the team's top assist provider fit and in-form will be crucial to any success Manchester City can get their hands on.

Kevin De Bruyne has scored eight goals and provided 16 assists in all competitions so far this season, and his statistics may look even more impressive when you mention the fact that he has already missed six weeks, at the start of 2021 with a muscle problem.

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra