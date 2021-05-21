Pep Guardiola Provides Crucial Update On Joao Cancelo After Red Card Against Brighton

Joao Cancelo received a red card in Manchester City’s 3-2 defeat against Graham Potter’s Brighton on Tuesday night, and the consequences of his actions have now been revealed ahead of the game against Everton on Sunday.

The Portuguese full-back was dismissed by referee Stuart Attwell in the 10th minute ‘for denying a goal-scoring opportunity’ in the aftermath of a failed clearance.

Joao Cancelo will still feel very hard done by after receiving his marching orders rather harshly. Last weekend’s hat-trick hero Ferran Torres had to bear the brunt of this incident, as he was replaced by Eric Garcia.

With Cancelo being sent off, he will be handed a three-match ban as confirmed by Pep Guardiola in his press conference on Friday, meaning the Portuguese international will miss Manchester City’s final game of the Premier League season against Everton, the Community Shield game against FA Cup Winners Leicester at the beginning of next season, and eventually the first Premier League game of Manchester City's 2020/21 campaign.

The Catalan made his opinion about Attwell's decision clear with a cheeky remark, when he was quoted as saying, "Joao cannot play for three games for this action, really nice."

With domestic bans not being applicable in European tournaments, the right-back will still be available for selection ahead of Manchester City's Champions League Final against Chelsea in Portugal.

This three-match ban is subject to an appeal, if at all Manchester City decide to make one. With almost negligible chances of it being overturned, the Blues will not risk an extension of the ban if their plea fails to materialise.

Fortunately for Pep Guardiola’s side, the Premier League title is already wrapped up and implications of this red card will not be as serious, and Joao Cancelo will be able to celebrate his first Premier League title alongside his teammates when Manchester City lift the trophy after their game against Everton at the weekend.

