SI.com
City Xtra
HomeNewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/Opinions
Search

Pep Guardiola provides crucial update on Sergio Aguero fitness - player sustains 'little problem' in his knee

Shruti Sadbhav

Following Manchester City’s dominant 5-0 victory over visitors Burnley, Pep Guardiola revealed why Sergio Aguero was left out of the team entirely - despite a return from injury on Wednesday night against Olympiacos.

According to the City boss, Aguero had ‘niggles’ in his knee, and Guardiola decided that the Argentine star should rest. He stated that the 32-year-old 'woke up with a few problems' and must train further before he is back in the squad.

Speaking to BT Sport, Guardiola clarified that the Aguero’s knee injury had serious implications on the striker. Hence, they want to be careful with the recovery process. The latter is expected to join the squad in the training when he is fully fit.

Speaking on the entire situation surrounding Aguero, Pep Guardiola said, "With Sergio, it depends on how he wakes up. He made good training sessions but then had some niggles in his knee. It is day-by-day and yesterday I decided not to select him because he needs training and this morning he woke up with a little problem in his knee and he could not train.”

EnR100IXIAEold8

The City boss continued, "We know that the injury that he had is not easy for the recovery and we have to handle it as well as possible, and when he will be ready, he will start to train with us and play."

Along with Aguero, Aymeric Laporte and Oleksandr Zinchenko Nathan were also rested for the match owing to squad rotation, while Nathan Ake is not quite 100% fit following his return to training after a hamstring injury.

That said, Manchester City are looking forward to training with all the first-team players ahead of the next weekend. 

-----

Follow us on Twitter for all the latest news: @City_Xtra

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Everything You Need To Know: Manchester City vs Burnley (Premier League)

Manchester City welcome Burnley to the Etihad Stadium on Saturday afternoon as the Blues go in search of just their fourth win of the Premier League season following the dropping of more points, last time out, away to Spurs.

Harry Winters

“It's nice, but there are always things to improve!” - Pep Guardiola remains relatively unsatisfied after 5-0 win

Manchester City’s 5-0 victory over Burnley has fired up Pep Guardiola to demand consistency from his squad.

Shruti Sadbhav

Riyad Mahrez gushes over first Man City hat-trick - also reveals favourite goal

Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City picked up a huge 5-0 victory over Burnley at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday afternoon, in a match that saw Riyad Mahrez score his first hat-trick for the Sky Blues.

Shruti Sadbhav

Five Things We Learned: Manchester City 5-0 Burnley (Premier League)

Manchester City put Sean Dyche’s Burnley to the sword this Saturday afternoon after a stunning 5-0 home performance.

Rob Milarvie

Player Ratings: Manchester City 5-0 Burnley (Premier League)

It was a vintage City display that saw Pep Guardiola's side brush Burnley aside and gain an important three points.

markgough96

No Agüero, Laporte or Aké - Manchester City vs Burnley (Team News)

Manchester City welcome Burnley to the Etihad Stadium this afternoon in the Premier League.

harryasiddall

"He has instilled a culture and mentality that runs through the club from top to bottom..." - Man City vs Burnley (Ask The Opposition w/ Andy Jones)

Manchester City will be looking to avoid losing consecutive Premier League matches for the first time in almost two years when they meet Sean Dyche’s Burnley side on Saturday afternoon. We caught up with the Athletic's Burnley correspondent, Andy Jones, to get an insight from the opposing side ahead of the weekend's fixture.

Harry Winters

New report contradicts claims about Man City's interest in Real Madrid midfielder

Manchester City are not - contrary to recent reports - interested in Real Madrid midfielder Isco, according to El Confidencial.

markgough96

Premier League defender reveals why he snubbed a move to Manchester City

Manchester United defender Eric Bailly has said he rejected an offer from Manchester City in 2016, as he preferred to play under Jose Mourinho.

markgough96

The Opposition Report: Burnley [PL]

The Rank and Report Football Show are back to run you through everything you need to know about Saturday afternoon's opposition - as Pep Guardiola's side host Burnley at the Etihad Stadium, in what feels like a must-win game to retain any hope of cutting down the gap between City and the top of the table.

Rank & Report Football