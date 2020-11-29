Pep Guardiola provides crucial update on Sergio Aguero fitness - player sustains 'little problem' in his knee

Following Manchester City’s dominant 5-0 victory over visitors Burnley, Pep Guardiola revealed why Sergio Aguero was left out of the team entirely - despite a return from injury on Wednesday night against Olympiacos.

According to the City boss, Aguero had ‘niggles’ in his knee, and Guardiola decided that the Argentine star should rest. He stated that the 32-year-old 'woke up with a few problems' and must train further before he is back in the squad.

Speaking to BT Sport, Guardiola clarified that the Aguero’s knee injury had serious implications on the striker. Hence, they want to be careful with the recovery process. The latter is expected to join the squad in the training when he is fully fit.

Speaking on the entire situation surrounding Aguero, Pep Guardiola said, "With Sergio, it depends on how he wakes up. He made good training sessions but then had some niggles in his knee. It is day-by-day and yesterday I decided not to select him because he needs training and this morning he woke up with a little problem in his knee and he could not train.”

The City boss continued, "We know that the injury that he had is not easy for the recovery and we have to handle it as well as possible, and when he will be ready, he will start to train with us and play."

Along with Aguero, Aymeric Laporte and Oleksandr Zinchenko Nathan were also rested for the match owing to squad rotation, while Nathan Ake is not quite 100% fit following his return to training after a hamstring injury.

That said, Manchester City are looking forward to training with all the first-team players ahead of the next weekend.

-----

Follow us on Twitter for all the latest news: @City_Xtra