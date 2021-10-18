    • October 18, 2021
    Pep Guardiola Provides Crucial Update on Two Man City Stars' Fitness Ahead of Champions League Clash

    Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has revealed whether Ederson and Gabriel Jesus will play against Club Brugge after returning late from international duty.
    Author:
    Publish date:

    The recent international break has caused a host of problems for Manchester City and other Premier League clubs. 

    For the Etihad outfit, Ferran Torres has picked up a serious foot injury after playing through the Nations League final with pain injections. 

    On top of that, Gabriel Jesus and Ederson both missed City's 2-0 victory over Burnley on Saturday after only returning from Brazil duty on Friday.

    Those two would be likely candidates to start in City's Champions League group stage match against Club Brugge on Saturday. However, with the seemingly ever-changing protocols and added travel to Belgium, the pair could miss out.

    "We see the protocols, they couldn't land here unless they isolate [for] 10 days," Pep Guardiola said in his press conference ahead of the Brugge clash.

    He continued, "We join them tonight in the hotel. Tomorrow they do the preparations, maybe play, maybe not. They come back with us to Manchester for the routine daily life."

    Whilst the Premier League champions wouldn't like to be without their Brazilian stars, Pep Guardiola was quick to point out that the two players are veterans in his team, and would not need much time to get back into the swing of things. 

    "Both, with Gabriel and Eddy we are together four to five years, we don't need anything special to be ready."

    "We talk to them, how they feel. They train a day or two there with our physios. We see tonight how they feel," the manager added.

    USA keeper Zack Steffen showed his ability to fill Ederson's boots in the rare times the Brazilian is missing from the squad. 

    However, with the Blues currently sitting in third place in Group A, the next match could be a crucial one - a match in which Guardiola will want his superstar goalkeeper back between the posts. 

