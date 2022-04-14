Pep Guardiola Provides Damning Kevin De Bruyne and Kyle Walker Injury Update After Champions League Quarter-Final Win

Pep Guardiola has provided a worrying injury update on Kevin De Bruyne and Kyle Walker after Manchester City's 1-0 win over Atletico Madrid in the Champions League.

Manchester City could be without both Kevin De Bruyne and Kyle Walker for Saturday's FA Cup semi-final tie against Liverpool at Wembley as the pair were forced off with injuries in a chaotic showdown at the Wanda Metropolitano on Wednesday evening.

City's latest Champions League quarter-final triumph will be remembered for a few violent and unsavoury scenes in the latter stages of the second-leg after a few Atletico Madrid players found themselves embroiled in a number of altercations both in-game and after full-time.

IMAGO / NurPhoto Stefan Savic was reportedly involved a 'physical altercation' with Jack Grealish at full-time, while Atletico Madrid's Felipe was shown a second yellow card for a petulant kick on Phil Foden in the 90th minute. IMAGO / CordonPress Footage has since emerged of numerous scuffles between players and staff of the English and Spanish champions, with City setting up a Champions League semi-final tie with Real Madrid after claiming a 1-0 aggregate win in the last eight of the competition. IMAGO / ZUMA Wire However, Pep Guardiola was handed two crucial fitness blows on Wednesday evening as Kevin De Bruyne and Kyle Walker were both forced off with apparent injuries prior to the late drama.

Raheem Sterling replaced De Bruyne midway through the second-half following the Belgian's signal to the touchline to be taken off before Guardiola was forced to make another personnel change ahead of City's FA Cup semi-final meeting with Liverpool at the weekend.

Kyle Walker was pictured in some serious discomfort and required treatment after seemingly hurting his left ankle and the England right-back was replaced by Nathan Ake, who flanked the left side of defence in the closing stages of the draw.

"We are in big trouble. We can't forget we played three days ago, travelled, come here (to Spain), have a lot of injuries now, and I don't know what will happen in the next weeks," Pep Guardiola said following City's win over Atletico Madrid.

The Blues are still fighting on three fronts as they bid to retain the Premier League for the second time under Guardiola and go all the way in Europe after falling short in the final last season whilst remaining in the hunt for FA Cup glory.

Follow City Xtra on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube