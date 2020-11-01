SI.com
City Xtra
HomeNewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/Opinions
Search

Pep Guardiola provides damning response to Barcelona links following Man City victory

Shruti Sadbhav

After weeks of turmoil within the Barcelona board, Josep Maria Bartomeu resigned from his position, leaving the likes of Victor Font now being considered as the frontrunners for the vacant chair. Unsurprisingly, in an attempt to garner support, Font among other candidates have listed ‘bringing Pep Guardiola back to Barcelona’ as one of their primary agendas.

Immediately after the emergence of such claims, stories about Pep Guardiola and a return to Camp Nou started circulating. However, the Manchester City boss has now firmly snubbed those suggestions and confirmed that he is happy at the Etihad Stadium.

olympique-de-marseille-v-manchester-city-group-c-uefa-champions-league (7)

That being said, Pep Guardiola has insisted that he will return to Barcelona only to watch his former club in action. Other than that, he hoped that the new board would help revive the La Liga side from the recent slump and administrative issues that they have been facing for so long. Here's what Guardiola had to say on the rumours, following his side's 1-0 victory over Sheffield United on Saturday afternoon. 

"I said many times my time in Barcelona is over. I will come back to my club to watch games. It's done. I'm incredibly happy here, and I hope with the elections at Barca they choose the right board to maintain the club at the highest level."

"I'm here; I'm incredibly happy here. I have the desire to do well. This is the most important thing."

fbl-eng-pr-sheffield-utd-man-city (10)

Pep Guardiola enjoyed a lot of success in his managerial career at Barcelona. Despite this history shared between the two parties, the Catalan boss is confident that he won’t don the hat of their manager again. 

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Torres starts his first Premier League game! - Sheffield United vs Man City (Team News)

Manchester City are looking to kickstart their Premier League season as they travel to Bramall Lane to take on Sheffield United.

harryasiddall

'Happy to be back' - Man City receive major boost as star man returns to training after injury

Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus has revealed his return to training for the club, stating that he is 'happy to be back'.

markgough96

Man City's plans for new January signing revealed

Manchester City's newest acquisition Filip Stevanovic (18), is not anticipated to be involved in the first-team's plans in January, and will instead be loaned out, reports Simon Bajkowski in the Manchester Evening News.

markgough96

“Nine goals in six games is not enough!” - Pep Guardiola provides damning assessment of Man City's attack

Manchester City’s 1-0 victory over Sheffield United was not enough to stop Pep Guardiola from admitting the flaws in his team - more specifically in the goals department.

Shruti Sadbhav

Pep Guardiola reveals interesting dressing room reaction involving Man City defender after Sheffield United victory

After Manchester City bagged all the three points with a 1-0 victory over Sheffield United, a delighted Pep Guardiola was forthcoming in his praise of the defence when speaking with BT Sport after the match.

Shruti Sadbhav

Kyle Walker reveals verdict on Man City defenders this season - plus reason behind not celebrating vs Sheffield United

Manchester City registered their third Premier League victory of the season after a nervy and narrow 1-0 win over Sheffield United on Saturday.

Shruti Sadbhav

Five Things We Learned - Sheffield United 0-1 Manchester City (PL)

Manchester City repeated last season's result at Bramall Lane and earned the three points to move up to seventh in the Premier League table, we look at what we learned from the victory.

markgough96

Player Ratings: Sheffield United 0-1 Manchester City (PL)

It's back to winning ways for Manchester City as they picked up all three points at Bramall Lane. Here's how we rated the players for this one...

richarddugdale

Ferran Torres to get his first league start, with Rodri dropped - Sheffield United vs Man City Predicted XI (PL)

Manchester City will look to build on their much improved performance in the Champions League as they return to Premier League action against the Blades at Bramall Lane this Saturday.

richarddugdale

Sheffield United midfielder admits he 'admires' Man City star ahead of Premier League clash

Sheffield United midfielder Sander Berge has told the Sheffield Star how he “admires” Manchester City midfield Kevin De Bruyne ahead of the Blades’ Premier League meeting with the Blues on Saturday.

Harry Winters