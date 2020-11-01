Pep Guardiola provides damning response to Barcelona links following Man City victory

After weeks of turmoil within the Barcelona board, Josep Maria Bartomeu resigned from his position, leaving the likes of Victor Font now being considered as the frontrunners for the vacant chair. Unsurprisingly, in an attempt to garner support, Font among other candidates have listed ‘bringing Pep Guardiola back to Barcelona’ as one of their primary agendas.

Immediately after the emergence of such claims, stories about Pep Guardiola and a return to Camp Nou started circulating. However, the Manchester City boss has now firmly snubbed those suggestions and confirmed that he is happy at the Etihad Stadium.

That being said, Pep Guardiola has insisted that he will return to Barcelona only to watch his former club in action. Other than that, he hoped that the new board would help revive the La Liga side from the recent slump and administrative issues that they have been facing for so long. Here's what Guardiola had to say on the rumours, following his side's 1-0 victory over Sheffield United on Saturday afternoon.

"I said many times my time in Barcelona is over. I will come back to my club to watch games. It's done. I'm incredibly happy here, and I hope with the elections at Barca they choose the right board to maintain the club at the highest level."

"I'm here; I'm incredibly happy here. I have the desire to do well. This is the most important thing."

Pep Guardiola enjoyed a lot of success in his managerial career at Barcelona. Despite this history shared between the two parties, the Catalan boss is confident that he won’t don the hat of their manager again.

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra