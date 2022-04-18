Skip to main content

Pep Guardiola Provides Detailed Manchester City Plans for Incoming Club Signing Julian Alvarez

Ahead of his expected arrival at the club this summer, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has raved about the club's signing of Julian Alvarez and spoke in detail about why he has an exciting future ahead of him, speaking during a recent interview.

Since Julian Alvarez was officially confirmed as an incoming Manchester City player during the most recent January transfer window, several of the club’s legends have expressed that they were fans of the club's latest recruit.

Speaking during a recent Twitch stream, the Argentine striker received arguably the best possible co-sign from none other than the legendary Sergio Aguero, who described him as ‘really good’.

Another Manchester City icon in Pablo Zabaleta implied during an interview that the youngster has everything in his game to thrive in a Pep Guardiola side.

As Manchester City fans await the arrival of one of the most burgeoning attacking talents in world football, the club's manager Pep Guardiola was quizzed about the 22-year old in a recent interview with television network, Telemundo.

If we signed him (Julian Alvarez), it’s for us and if we signed him, it’s because he has the potential to play with us, to be a scandalous (number) nine and when he’s in front of goal, he smells like a goal and the goal is worth a lot of money, and he cost money, and for what players are paid in Europe”, he commented, as translated by Sport Witness.

The 51-year old manager continued, “They (Manchester City officials) saw him as an option now and as an opportunity for the future. Next year, he’ll be in (our) pre-season, for sure."

"I learn from the players and I want to see him on the pitch, with his (Manchester City) teammates, with what we want to do. If we were not convinced of this, we wouldn’t have signed."

Pep Guardiola closed, “If not, we’d have the money in the bank and see what we would do with it. Let’s see, from South America to Europe, it may cost more, but we have exceptional reports of the boy and in the end, he has that feeling of short space, how he finishes, it is very difficult to find.”

The feeling in various quarters is that Manchester City will have to pay a minimal seven-figure fee in order to secure the earlier arrival of Julian Alvarez this summer. However, with the club's arguable struggles in attacking positions this summer, the spending of such a fee is unlikely to be debated.

