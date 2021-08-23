Pep Guardiola Provides Early Team News Hint Ahead of Arsenal Clash in the Premier League

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has revealed whether defender Aymeric Laporte will feature in the club's next match, as the champions gear up to take on Arsenal.

Defender Aymeric Laporte has been linked with a move away from the club throughout the summer, while the 27-year-old is understood to be unhappy at his current standing in the Manchester City squad with both Ruben Dias and John Stones appearing to be more in favour.

However, despite his obvious quality, Laporte has been unable to find a buyer willing to prise him away from the club this summer - likely due to the dour financial state of many of Europe's top clubs - and appears set to remain at Manchester City for at least another year.

Aymeric Laporte produced an excellent performance against Norwich City last Saturday, as the Sky Blues recorded their first clean sheet of the season.

Pep Guardiola has since commented on whether the Spain international will feature next weekend when the reigning champions host Arsenal, when speaking on his selection process for matches.

READ MORE: Harry Kane holds 'fear' over Man City switch this summer

READ MORE: Bernardo Silva's summer intentions made clear amid uncertainty

Pep Guardiola stated in his post-match press conference on Saturday that Aymeric Laporte is “going to play the next game”.

Guardiola continued by noting that “the guys who played good today are going to play the next game. It is what it is” - therefore inferring that should Aymeric Laporte continue to perform as strongly as he did against Norwich, then it will be his place in the starting line-up to lose.

Laporte produced an impressive performance in the club’s 5-0 victory over Norwich City and even managed to get on the scoresheet for the first time at the Etihad stadium.

As John Stones was deemed unfit to feature against Norwich, Pep Guardiola entrusted the Spanish international to partner Ruben Dias at the heart of the Manchester City defence.

A firm fan favourite, Laporte arguably outshined Dias throughout the game and was consequently the recipient of rapturous support courtesy of the Etihad Stadium’s South Stand in particular.

READ MORE: Harry Kane employs new PR firm amid Man City transfer links

READ MORE: Club president provides damning valuation amid City interest in striker

Since joining Manchester City in January 2018, Aymeric Laporte has made a total of 112 appearances for the club and was notably an integral component of the side that lifted the Carabao Cup, FA Cup, and the Premier League title throughout the 2018/19 campaign.

Widely regarded to be one of the best defenders in the world, Aymeric Laporte’s unhappiness last season owing to a lack of game time last season is understandable.

However, as Laporte performed excellently against Norwich, and should he again perform well against Arsenal on Saturday, then the former Bilbao man may find himself once again to be a key component of the City side.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra