Pep Guardiola Provides Encouraging Fitness Update on Manchester City Trio Ahead of Watford Clash

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola provided an update on Kyle Walker, John Stones and Nathan Ake ahead of Watford's visit to the Etihad Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The Premier League leaders return to action less than 72 hours after seeing off Brighton with a supreme second-half display to reclaim top spot in the table after Liverpool's 4-0 demolition of Manchester United in midweek.

In grave danger of going down with six league games left, Watford will be hoping to cause an upset in the east side of Manchester, with Roy Hodgson admitting his side cannot afford going toe to toe with the Blues and taking the risk of a hammering.

IMAGO / Action Plus As for the hosts, who were knocked out of the FA Cup by Liverpool at the weekend, the focus remains on retaining the Premier League title and potentially going all the way in Europe ahead of a Champions League semi-final tie with Real Madrid. John Stones came off for City against Brighton and needed ice to his hamstring before being replaced by Oleksandr Zinchenko, which had raised doubts over the England international's availability against Watford. IMAGO / PA Images Speaking to the press ahead of Saturday's clash, Pep Guardiola stated that Stones is suffering from 'niggles' and that an assessment on the 27-year-old's fitness will be made on Saturday, which will be also be the case for Nathan Ake, who was taken off for Ruben Dias at half-time against Brighton.

City have also missed Kyle Walker in their recent games against Liverpool and Brighton after the right-back suffered what appeared to be a potentially dangerous injury in the second-leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie with Atletico Madrid last week.

Quizzed on Walker's fitness ahead of City's upcoming league game, Guardiola confirmed that the full-back is 'getting better' and that a decision will be made on whether he will play a part against Brighton on Saturday.

After a frustrating first-half against Graham Potter's men at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday, strikes from Riyad Mahrez, Phil Foden and Bernardo Silva helped City to a crucial win that restored their one-point lead at the top of the Premier League.

Guardiola could be in line to shuffle his pack against Watford with one eye on the upcoming visit of Real Madrid in the Champions League next week, as City bid to reach the final for the second year running following their semi-final victory over Paris Saint-Germain in the last four of the competition last term.

