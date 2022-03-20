Skip to main content

Pep Guardiola Provides Encouraging Ruben Dias Injury Update Ahead of FA Cup Quarter-Final Against Southampton

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has provided a promising update on the fitness of Ruben Dias' recovery from a hamstring injury ahead of his side's FA Cup quarter-final clash against Southampton.

Manchester City travel to St. Mary's on Sunday afternoon to face Southampton as they look to book their place in the FA Cup semi-final after dropping two crucial points in their Premier League run-in against Crystal Palace this week.

Ruben Dias suffered a hamstring injury in his side's 2-0 win away at Peterborough in the fifth-round of the competition earlier this month, which Guardiola revealed would rule the Portuguese defender out for about four to six weeks and potentially see the 24-year-old miss key clashes against Atletico Madrid and Liverpool in April.

Dias vs Brentford Away

On Thursday, a cryptic post on Manchester City's official Instagram page hinted that the defender may have returned to training and despite not being pictured in any first-team sessions ahead of the trip to Southampton, Pep Guardiola provided a promising update on Dias' recovery on Friday afternoon.

Dias vs Sporting Away

"They told me five to six weeks. After international break maybe, but he (Dias) is incredibly getting better," the Manchester City manager said.

Dias vs Leicester Home

"Symptoms are good, but doctors told me be careful. If you fall again, the season is over. We have to be careful (with Dias).”

The Sky Blues saw their lead at the top of the Premier League slashed to just one point this week after being held to a goalless draw at Selhurst Park, following which Liverpool beat both Brighton and Arsenal to close in on the reigning champions.

Guardiola's side are still competing on three fronts as we approach the business end of the campaign, and the FA Cup - a competition the Catalan has only won once - is where his side's focus turns to this weekend. 

Dias has not been called up by the Portugal National Team ahead of crucial upcoming World Cup play-off matches against Turkey and then potentially Italy or North Macedonia.

