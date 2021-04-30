Pep Guardiola provides fans with his secret to successes with Man City

Pep Guardiola opened up on what the secret to success is for his Manchester City side ahead of Saturday’s potential league title winning clash with Crystal Palace.

Pep Guardiola opened up on what the secret to success is for his Manchester City side, ahead of Saturday’s potential Premier League title-winning clash with Crystal Palace.

Manchester City’s red hot form this season has been no secret to anybody in European football.

As it stands, Manchester City are only a few victories away from completing the unprecedented treble - and that includes the elusive UEFA Champions League trophy, with Pep Guardiola's side currently holding a 2-1 advantage from the first-leg against PSG in Paris.

Despite the roaring success on the field, Pep Guardiola claims the plaudits have to go to the simple humanistic nature of the players.

READ MORE: Ilkay Gundogan fitness latest after PSG knock

READ MORE: Fabrizio Romano rules out 'advanced talks' with City and left-back

“The success of the season so far is the quality and humanity of the players. The second is not thinking too far ahead and of course all the managers want to ask the players to express themselves as who they are as a team,” Pep Guardiola said in his press conference, as relayed by the Manchester Evening News' Simon Bajkowski.

He went on to say, “In important games where you don't have a second chance, Palace is an important game but in knockout games like Chelsea, Tottenham or Paris there are no half chances and the approach is to try to reach our level in these stages.”

As far as big games go, they do not come much bigger for Pep Guardiola and Manchester City, as they look to secure the spot in this season’s Champions League final by finishing off, the now wounded, PSG.

READ MORE: City official makes attempts to rebuild bridges following ESL fiasco

READ MORE: Ruben Dias provides wholesome account of meeting Pep the first time

According to Pep Guardiola, the European clash will come as another opportunity for his players to show their class.

“There will be another example next Tuesday. But without the quality and the humanity of the players, you can demand or suggest something but if they don't have it then we don't have it," said the Manchester City boss.

More press conference coverage is available now on mcfcxtra.com

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra