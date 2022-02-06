Pep Guardiola Provides Fascinating Insight into Liam Delap's Performances in Manchester City Training

Pep Guardiola has revealed what Liam Delap offers in training against the likes of Ruben Dias and Aymeric Laporte, after Manchester City's 4-1 win in the FA Cup Fourth Round.

Despite only coming off the bench against Fulham, Liam Delap certainly made an impression.

Bullying the opposition defence with his physical presence, while powering a header in the back of the net before it was ruled offside, the 18-year old striker showed signs of his class on his return from a long injury layoff.

Speaking after Manchester City’s 4-1 win against the West London outfit, Pep Guardiola gave an insight into what Liam Delap is like in training.

“Every training session, against Aymeric [Laporte], against Ruben [Dias], against John [Stones], Nathan [Ake]; he fights, and most of the time wins the duels, or breaks his nose or something like that,” he revealed.

It's a testament to how physically developed and naturally gifted the Winchester-born frontman is, that he can come out on top in battles against such a seasoned batch of central defenders, time and time again.

After describing the youngster as a ‘typical British striker’ with ‘special qualities’, it is a fair assumption to make that the Catalan boss is impressed by the striker’s unique skillset.

Unlike the other young talents at Manchester City, such as Phil Foden, Cole Palmer, and James McAtee, Delap is in a lane of his own as a traditional centre-forward - renowned for his dominant hold-up play, beastly stature, and clinical finishing.

The Englishman’s distinctive profile is what sets him apart from the rest. It was visible against Fulham, where he looked right at home going toe-to-toe against burly Championship central defenders.

With Manchester City’s evident need for a striker, an orthodox number nine like Liam Delap could offer a completely different dynamic to Pep Guardiola’s side in the second half of the season, if given sufficient chances to start from the off.

