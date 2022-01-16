Pep Guardiola Provides Fascinating Insight into Man City's 'Fantastic' Winning Run

Pep Guardiola has been discussing his side's twelve-game winning run in the Premier League, while reserving special praise for his 'fantastic' group of players after Manchester City's dominant victory on Saturday afternoon.

Manchester City walked away with a deserved 1-0 win over Chelsea at the Etihad Stadium, courtesy of a Kevin De Bruyne belter.

The Sky Blues extended their lead to 13 points at the top of the table with yet another dominant display from start to finish.

Speaking to the press after a crucial victory, Pep Guardiola has revealed his thoughts on Manchester City’s incredible twelve-match winning streak in the Premier League.

“To win 12 games in a row, sometimes you need to be like we were against Arsenal, but most of the time, you need to be better. We were better [vs Chelsea],” Guardiola commented.

The Catalan boss went on to give his players credit for how they pulled things back in the title race, saying, “They are fantastic. I give all the credit [to them]. 1st December, we were one point down from Chelsea, now so far ahead.”

The manager has hit the nail on the head with his assessment. Manchester City deserve full credit for the unrivaled consistency they have shown in putting together such a fantastic run.

It is also hard to dispute the City boss’ appreciation of his players for how single-minded they have been in leapfrogging the likes of Chelsea and Liverpool to become champions-elect.

Securing yet another sensational victory to stamp their authority on the title race, what separates Manchester City from the rest is simply the fact that they are superior to their competitors in every facet of the game.

