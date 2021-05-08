Sports Illustrated home
Pep Guardiola Provides Fiery Response To Sky Sports When Asked About Raheem Sterling Penalty Claims Against Chelsea

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is adamant that his side were denied a sure penalty late on in their 2-1 defeat at the hands of Chelsea in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.
Chelsea defender Kurt Zouma pulled down Raheem Sterling in the box in the 88th minute, and Pep Guardiola, along with Sterling himself, firmly believes that the foul should have been given as a penalty.

“It’s a penalty. It’s a penalty, that’s all,” Pep Guardiola awkwardly told Sky Sports after the match.

He continued, “It happened, it’s football, it happened,” he said. “We will try next time to score our penalty, and that’s all so.”

Pep Guardiola, who took a look at the situation more clearly after the match, is adamant that his Manchester City side should have been awarded a penalty, despite what the referee believed at the time.

“For the opinion of the official, and Anthony [Taylor], they know it, and that’s all,” he continued.

“That’s all I can say is that sometimes we make mistakes. Maybe they believe they don’t make a mistake. I saw it on the TV, and it was a penalty.”

Pep Guardiola heavily rotated his squad for the match, which could have crowned Manchester City Premier League champions had they won the match.

However, the Manchester City boss could feel vindicated in his selection, as Sergio Aguero missed a late first half penalty, missing out on an opportunity to give the Blues a 2-0 lead shortly before the break. 

