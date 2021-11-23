Pep Guardiola Provides Fresh Injury Update on Key Man City Star Ahead Of PSG Clash

Pep Guardiola has provided an update on Jack Grealish's fitness ahead of Manchester City’s Champions League clash with PSG on Wednesday evening.

The Premier League champions can seal qualification to the knock-out stages of the Champions League if they win against the Ligue 1 side in mid-week.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola will definitely be without Kevin De Bruyne for Wednesday’s decisive clash, after the Belgium international tested positive for COVID-19 following his return from international duty last week.

However, it remains to be seen if summer signing Jack Grealish, who started at the Parc des Princes in September’s 2-0 defeat, will be available for Wednesday’s match.

Grealish missed City’s 3-0 win over Everton at the weekend after withdrawing from England duty due to injury, which put him in doubt to feature against PSG in mid-week.

Ahead of Wednesday's match at the Etihad, Guardiola provided an update on the fitness of the 26-year-old, who has scored twice for City since his £100 million switch from Aston Villa in the summer.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Guardiola said: "Jack Grealish is much better," which could mean that the Birmingham-born star could be involved in some capacity against Mauricio Pochettino's side.

City will also be without forward Ferran Torres for the game, as he recovers from a foot fracture in a bid to return to full first-team training in December, as per recent reports.

Last season’s Champions League finalists could both qualify for the knock-out stages and secure top spot in Group A with a win over PSG on Wednesday night.

The Sky Blues, who beat Club Brugge 4-1 prior to the international break, suffered a 2-0 defeat to PSG in matchday two in September - their first ever loss to the French side.

Goals from Idrissa Gueye and Lionel Messi secured the victory at the Parc des Princes for PSG, although it’s Guardiola’s side who have the upper hand in Group A ahead of Wednesday’s meeting.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra