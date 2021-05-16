Pep Guardiola Provides Hint At Champions League Final Line-Up And Tactics Against Chelsea

Pep Guardiola has admitted that he has "an idea" as to how he will line-up his Manchester City side against Chelsea in the Champions League final at the end of this month, he revealed during a press conference.

The Manchester City boss was speaking after his side overcame Newcastle at St James' Park in their first game as Premier League champions.

A hat-trick from Ferran Torres and a deflected effort from Joao Cancelo defeated the relentless pursuits of Steve Bruce's men, who narrowly lost out by four goals to three on Friday night.

Speaking after the game, Pep Guardiola was asked whether he had already made his mind up over his Manchester City starting XI that will take to the field to face Chelsea in the Champions League final at the end of this month.

Pep Guardiola hinted, "I have an idea."

“I know how we play, but I have two options, we will see. I am not clear so these three games will tell me about their momentum and the chances they have to play. I am pretty sure we have to try to be prepared to compete in the best possible condition against Chelsea."

Guardiola continued by explaining the importance of the final two Premier League games in preparing for the final on May 29th. The 50 year-old explained, “We cannot arrive today and say we need to play, that’s too late. We have to compete and try to win the final from now on.”

Despite having an idea as to which players will start at the end of this month in Porto, Guardiola reiterated that all the Manchester City players still have an opportunity to prove themselves as contenders to start in the club's biggest game.

"They want it. They will kill me to play, I know it. It’s nice and everyone can do it. That’s all. It will be an incredibly tough decision for me, but I have to analyse the opponent and we will try," the manager explained.

He continued, “It’s tough in a normal game to tell players they aren’t playing, so, can you imagine Champions League final? But the players we have a good relationship and it’s a business, I’m sorry. The players follow the manager because you win. If you don’t win they leave you alone except a few exceptions."

“That depends on personality. That’s why today I observe the next few games and again in training. They will do everything to try to win it, I know it but I have to see the way I want to play and defend, the mentality of the players, the guys who handle the pressure and in that moment try to be honest with myself and the team and do the best selection possible knowing we have five substitutions available in the final."

“Everyone has to be ready because in a final many things can change or happen.”

Next up for Pep Guardiola and his players is a trip to the South Coast to face Graham Potter's Brighton at the Amex, and are expected to be greeted by another Guard of Honour in their second game as Premier League champions.

With a 13-point gap over second-placed Manchester United, Guardiola being the competitor that he is will undoubtedly be wanting to extend that points gap next week, despite the title already being secured.

