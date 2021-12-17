Pep Guardiola Provides Honest Assessment of 'Outstanding' Jack Grealish's Man City Performances

Pep Guardiola has said he is encouraged by Jack Grealish's Manchester City form and believes it takes time for a new signing to adapt to his style of play.

Jack Grealish's headed finish against Leeds United was a welcome sight for Manchester City fans. The England international has been performing well in a blue shirt, but has not had the numbers in front of goal to match it.

Grealish himself also admitted in a recent interview that he has found it hard to settle in at a club with the ambition of winning major trophies.

Becoming the most expensive British player must also add it's own pressure, but it's something the 26-year-old is trying to take in his stride and prove to everyone that he is ready for the step up.

Pep Guardiola has been speaking about his only summer signing before Manchester City's clash with Newcastle United on Sunday, and admits he had no doubts about the midfielder's quality.

“Jack (Grealish) is an outstanding player. He has so much quality and has played so well for us," the Catalan said.

“It is important for every player to feel like they are contributing with goals but he has been playing well all season and we know what to expect from him."

“It takes time to get used to a new team, a new way of playing but Jack knows what he has to do and we will continue to see this.”

There has been mass rotation in the forward line over the past few weeks, but the performances of Jack Grealish have maintained his spot on the left wing, and that is likely to continue at the weekend.

The Blues will look to pick up their ninth consecutive win in the Premier League and fend off the chasing pack of Liverpool and Chelsea to stay at the top of the table.

