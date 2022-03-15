Skip to main content

Pep Guardiola Provides Honest Thoughts on Premier League Title Race After Crystal Palace Draw

Pep Guardiola has said there are still plenty of games to go in the title race, after his side dropped two more points against Crystal Palace this evening.

Manchester City just could not find the back of the net tonight, seeing multiple golden opportunities go to waste.

From the off, the Blues looked intent on picking up from their derby day momentum and were instantly breaking in behind the Palace backline.

One breakaway led to Kevin De Bruyne finding space and testing the palms of Vicente Guaita, before Bernardo Silva's attempted rebound bobbled up off his shin and well wide of the post.

City went even closer on multiple occasions in the first half. Joao Cancelo's rocket cannoned back off the post, with Aymeric Laporte failing to turn in ricochet. And Riyad Mahrez curled just over following a mix-up in the Palace backline.

Guardiola's side failed to find the net in the second half, with De Bruyne hitting the post, Mahrez flashing an effort at Guaita, and Silva failing to turn a Grealish cross in from two yards.

It was an infinitely frustrating night, with Liverpool now only four points behind the league leaders with a game in hand - Wednesday's trip to the Emirates.

Speaking after the game, Pep Guardiola was asked for his thoughts on the title race as the tense run-in continues.

"Nine games still, many games to play. We have to win a lot of games. The way we play, no regrets about the team. We prefer to win, but the game was great," the Catalan said.

City have an FA Cup quarter-final to navigate on Sunday, but they return to Premier League action in three weeks' time against Burnley.

They will then face title rivals, Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium in what is shaping up to be a pivotal game in determining the destiny of the Premier League trophy.

A lot can change between now and then, but City will be disappointed to drop five out six points to Crystal Palace and it could turn out to be a set of results that cost them come the end of the campaign. 

