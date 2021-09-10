Pep Guardiola Provides Huge Update On Fitness Of Kevin de Bruyne and Phil Foden

Pep Guardiola has confirmed both Phil Foden and Kevin De Bruyne have returned to training with Manchester City this week.

De Bruyne and Foden have both been unavailable for the vast majority of the season so far, with the pair struggling to shake off ankle injuries picked up in the European Championships.

De Bruyne limped off in Belgium's quarter-final clash with Portugal, whilst Foden injured his ankle during a collision in training before England's Euro 2020 final clash with Italy.

Despite the former featuring for 20 minutes against Tottenham Hotspur on the opening day, his ankle troubles re-surfaced, leaving the club no choice but to allow him an extended period of rehabilitation.

The same goes for Foden, whose injury is seen a risk and more precautions will be taken before he sees any regular action.

READ MORE: New Man City video reveals Kevin de Bruyne fitness latest

READ MORE: Ederson Makes Sensational Admission About City Outfield Ambitions

However, in today's pre-match press conference before Manchester City's trip to Leicester City in the Premier League, Pep Guardiola has provided us with an update with their respective fitness'.

"Yesterday Phil makes the first training session," Guardiola began.

"Kevin trained good the last week, part alone, part with 3 or 4 players here. He feels much better."

READ MORE: City Join league Rivals Liverpool in 'Wanting' Barcelona's Pedri

READ MORE: Man City 'Attracted' to £45M Serie A Full-Back Alongside PSG

The pairs return will be a welcome boost to Guardiola, as he prepares to tackle a month of intense fixtures in three competitions before the next international break in November.

De Bruyne won the PFA Footballer of the Year for the second consecutive season in 2020/21, and he'll want to kickstart his season at the King Power Stadium. Similarly for Foden, who himself picked up the PFA Young Footballer of the Year award.

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra