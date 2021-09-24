Pep Guardiola Provides Injury Update On Key Man City Stars Ahead of Chelsea Clash

Pep Guardiola has said Manchester City still have a 'few' injury concerns going into this weekend's game with Chelsea.

John Stones and Aymeric Laporte have been unavailable for the past few weeks with knocks picked up on international duty. Interestingly, Laporte did play 90 minutes in a 1-0 win away against Leicester City, but has been sidelined ever since.

Pep Guardiola admitted before the Premier League clash with Southampton that he was unsure what date the pair would return, throwing their participation in the three crunch ties against Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain and Liverpool into serious doubt.

Stones has yet to feature at all for the Blues this season, but Laporte has become an integral part of the backline in the early parts of the campaign. His ball playing ability has allowed Joao Cancelo to flourish in a more attacking role.

Pep Guardiola again reiterated that he has a 'few' injury concerns, but they will be fully assessed later today. Speaking in his pre-match press conference, the Catalan said:

"We still have a few [injuries]. Some come back a little bit training, tomorrow we decide if they're ready to play or not. Not all of them [are in contention], some come back, we will see how they react to training and tomorrow we will see."

The other players Guardiola could be mentioning are Rodrigo and Oleksandr Zinchenko. The former was substituted in a Champions League tie with RB Leipzig and has missed the last two games.

However, Rodrigo - alongside Stones and Laporte - were spotted in full training just yesterday. The availability of Zinchenko is still unknown.

Their returns would act as welcome boosts for Guardiola and the rest of the Manchester City squad. With such a big week of fixtures, it's important to have everyone fit and ready for selection should they be called upon.

After a disappointing 0-0 draw with Southampton last weekend, the Blues will want to bounce back with a massive win against Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea in Saturday's early kick-off.

