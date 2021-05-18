Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/OpinionsSI.com
Search

Pep Guardiola Provides Injury Update on Man City Star Following Knock Against Brighton

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola provided an injury update on Ilkay Gundogan, who left the pitch with an apparent knee injury in the 56th minute of City’s 3-2 loss to Brighton.
Author:
Publish date:

The Germany international has been a key member of Pep Guardiola’s starting eleven this season, so any injury ahead of the Champions League final in eleven days time will be a massive blow to the team.

After the match at the Amex Stadium, Pep Guardiola provided an update on the ailing midfielder.

"He was injured a little bit. It was a kick. He started the second half and had niggles in his muscle because he couldn't run properly," he told BT Sport.

READ MORE: The latest on Kevin de Bruyne's fitness

READ MORE: Riyad Mahrez opens up on his Man City future

The Manchester City boss appeared to be optimistic about the outcome of the injury.

However, with little time remaining before the big Champions League night in Porto against Chelsea, any concerns over Ilkay Gundogan’s fitness will likely weigh heavy on the Manchester City manager.

He went on to say, “We will see tomorrow. The doctor is optimistic, he had a kick and he was running in the second half with a disturbance so we made the change not to take a risk."

READ MORE: An exclusive look into Man City's 2021/2022 kits

READ MORE: Details of Pep Guardiola's transfer conversations with the club

Ilkay Gundogan will have ten days to recover from the knock, and regain full fitness. 

And on the back of his staggering performances this season, the 30-year-old will likely be an automatic starter for Pep Guardiola in the Champions League final if that recovery is successful. 

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

1002617342
News

Man City Star Ederson Wins Premier League Golden Glove Award, Following Kelechi Iheanacho Strike vs Chelsea

1002331576 (1)
News

Pep Guardiola Questioned On Man City Interest in Tottenham Striker Harry Kane

1002734281
News

What Pep Guardiola Had To Say About Joao Cancelo's Red Card In Brighton Clash

1002733611
News

Pep Guardiola Provides Injury Update on Man City Star Following Knock Against Brighton

1002734538
Match Coverage

Player Ratings: Brighton 3-2 Manchester City (Premier League)

sipa_32552149
News

"I Respect You Opinion But Why Is This A Top Side?" - What Pep Guardiola Has Said To BT Sport Ahead of Brighton vs Man City

1002552469
News

Man City Provide Injury Updates On Three Key Players

WhatsApp Image 2021-05-18 at 17.53.27
Match Coverage

Ruben Dias, Phil Foden and Riyad Mahrez All Return! - Brighton And Hove Albion Vs Man City (Team News)