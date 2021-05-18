Pep Guardiola Provides Injury Update on Man City Star Following Knock Against Brighton

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola provided an injury update on Ilkay Gundogan, who left the pitch with an apparent knee injury in the 56th minute of City’s 3-2 loss to Brighton.

The Germany international has been a key member of Pep Guardiola’s starting eleven this season, so any injury ahead of the Champions League final in eleven days time will be a massive blow to the team.

After the match at the Amex Stadium, Pep Guardiola provided an update on the ailing midfielder.

"He was injured a little bit. It was a kick. He started the second half and had niggles in his muscle because he couldn't run properly," he told BT Sport.

READ MORE: The latest on Kevin de Bruyne's fitness

READ MORE: Riyad Mahrez opens up on his Man City future

The Manchester City boss appeared to be optimistic about the outcome of the injury.

However, with little time remaining before the big Champions League night in Porto against Chelsea, any concerns over Ilkay Gundogan’s fitness will likely weigh heavy on the Manchester City manager.

He went on to say, “We will see tomorrow. The doctor is optimistic, he had a kick and he was running in the second half with a disturbance so we made the change not to take a risk."

READ MORE: An exclusive look into Man City's 2021/2022 kits

READ MORE: Details of Pep Guardiola's transfer conversations with the club

Ilkay Gundogan will have ten days to recover from the knock, and regain full fitness.

And on the back of his staggering performances this season, the 30-year-old will likely be an automatic starter for Pep Guardiola in the Champions League final if that recovery is successful.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra