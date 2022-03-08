Skip to main content

Pep Guardiola Provides Injury Updates on Joao Cancelo, Nathan Aké, and Ruben Dias Ahead of Champions League Clash

Manchester City will be without four defenders for Wednesday's Champions League tie against Sporting CP at the Etihad Stadium, Pep Guardiola has revealed.

Manchester City are set to secure their place in the quarter-finals of the Champions League for a fifth successive season, with the Blues taking a 5-0 aggregate lead into Wednesday's match with Sporting CP. 

City thrashed the Portuguese champions in the first-leg last month, with goals from Riyad Mahrez, Bernardo Silva, Phil Foden, and Raheem Sterling virtually ensuring a spot in the next round. 

The Blues reinstated their six-point lead at the top of the table on Sunday with a 4-1 demolition of rivals Manchester United in the Premier League, with Kevin De Bruyne and Riyad Mahrez both scoring twice. 

Guardiola was without centre-back Ruben Dias for the win over United, with the 24-year-old set to be sidelined for at least four weeks with a hamstring injury sustained during a win over Peterborough United in the FA Cup. 

Dias vs Everton Away

Ruben Dias remains sidelined

Cancelo x Laporte Everton Away

Joao Cancelo is out with illness

Wednesday's game will come too soon for Nathan Aké, who was also forced off against Peterborough in the FA Cup at half-time due to injury. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"I think the next days but tomorrow is too risky, and with Ruben [Dias] out for a long time, we can't lose another centre-back. After this game, we will have recovery, but we can not lose Nathan. It's too risky the doctor said," the managed revealed earlier.

Pep Guardiola also revealed that Joao Cancelo will be unavailable on Wednesday due to illness. 

Kyle Walker remains suspended after being sent off against RB Leipzig in December, with UEFA handing the England right-back a three-match ban. 

"We have just 14 players available, we have a few problems with Kyle suspended and Joao is sick and can't play," Guardiola said on Tuesday. 

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

imago1009987395h
News

Pep Guardiola Provides Injury Updates on Joao Cancelo, Nathan Aké, and Ruben Dias Ahead of Champions League Clash

By Harry Winters21 seconds ago
Kyle Walker Spitting
News

"When A Player Does A Stupid Thing..." - Pep Guardiola Admits Kyle Walker Deserves Three-Game Champions League Suspension Ahead of Sporting Lisbon Tie

By Vayam Lahoti5 minutes ago
imago1008333239h
News

Ederson Provides Behind the Scenes Insight into Fernandinho’s Dressing Room Importance

By Harry Siddall15 minutes ago
Haaland New
Transfer Rumours

Manchester City in Pole Position to Sign Erling Haaland, Say Barcelona

By Freddie Pye1 hour ago
imago1009890474h
Match Coverage

Manchester City vs Sporting CP (Champions League): How to Watch, Live Stream, Live Watchalong Details

By Sangam Desai2 hours ago
Etihad Stadium View Cover
Transfer Rumours

Manchester City Set to Rival Barcelona, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain for Brazilian Forward Amid Contract Renewal Talks

By Adam Booker2 hours ago
imago1009145493h
News

"With All Due Respect" - Kevin De Bruyne Bats Away Suggestion of Manchester City Dropping 12 Point Lead Over Liverpool

By Adam Booker3 hours ago
KDB x JG Cover vs Everton Away
News

"It's Not Something You Always See" - Kevin De Bruyne Weighs in on Jack Grealish Goals and Assists Debate

By Adam Booker3 hours ago