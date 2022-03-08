Pep Guardiola Provides Injury Updates on Joao Cancelo, Nathan Aké, and Ruben Dias Ahead of Champions League Clash

Manchester City will be without four defenders for Wednesday's Champions League tie against Sporting CP at the Etihad Stadium, Pep Guardiola has revealed.

Manchester City are set to secure their place in the quarter-finals of the Champions League for a fifth successive season, with the Blues taking a 5-0 aggregate lead into Wednesday's match with Sporting CP.

City thrashed the Portuguese champions in the first-leg last month, with goals from Riyad Mahrez, Bernardo Silva, Phil Foden, and Raheem Sterling virtually ensuring a spot in the next round.

The Blues reinstated their six-point lead at the top of the table on Sunday with a 4-1 demolition of rivals Manchester United in the Premier League, with Kevin De Bruyne and Riyad Mahrez both scoring twice.

Guardiola was without centre-back Ruben Dias for the win over United, with the 24-year-old set to be sidelined for at least four weeks with a hamstring injury sustained during a win over Peterborough United in the FA Cup.

IMAGO / Sportimage Ruben Dias remains sidelined IMAGO / Sportimage Joao Cancelo is out with illness

Wednesday's game will come too soon for Nathan Aké, who was also forced off against Peterborough in the FA Cup at half-time due to injury.

"I think the next days but tomorrow is too risky, and with Ruben [Dias] out for a long time, we can't lose another centre-back. After this game, we will have recovery, but we can not lose Nathan. It's too risky the doctor said," the managed revealed earlier.

Pep Guardiola also revealed that Joao Cancelo will be unavailable on Wednesday due to illness.

Kyle Walker remains suspended after being sent off against RB Leipzig in December, with UEFA handing the England right-back a three-match ban.

"We have just 14 players available, we have a few problems with Kyle suspended and Joao is sick and can't play," Guardiola said on Tuesday.

