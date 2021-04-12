Pep Guardiola provides injury updates on two key stars ahead of Champions League clash against Borussia Dortmund

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has given an unconvincing injury update on Sergio Agüero and Aymeric Laporte, who both missed Saturday’s Premier League match against Leeds United.

The pair were likely set to make the starting line-up against Marcelo Bielsa’s men, however both were reported to be not fit enough to make the match-day squad.

In the end, it was a rare bad day at the office, as Leeds United prevailed as 2-1 winners over Pep Guardiola’s men - despite being outshot 29-2 throughout the 90 minutes.

Speaking during the post-match press conference, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola claimed that he is yet to have enough information on the injured players ahead of the crucial Champions League quarter-final second-leg tie against Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday evening.

“I don’t know right now (if Aguero and Laporte will be fit). On Monday we will know it,” said Guardiola. He will be hoping for a speedy return for two of his more important players as the club continues to go through an unrelenting fixture schedule.

Not only as the fixtures continue to pile up, but the importance of each continues to grow as well.

Pep Guardiola, along with the rest of his squad, could certainly use two of their more experienced players for the run in as the squad continue to battle on all four fronts heading towards the middle of April.

