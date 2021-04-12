NewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/OpinionsSI.com
Search

Pep Guardiola provides injury updates on two key stars ahead of Champions League clash against Borussia Dortmund

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has given an unconvincing injury update on Sergio Agüero and Aymeric Laporte, who both missed Saturday’s Premier League match against Leeds United.
Author:
Publish date:

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has given an unconvincing injury update on Sergio Agüero and Aymeric Laporte, who both missed Saturday’s Premier League match against Leeds United.

The pair were likely set to make the starting line-up against Marcelo Bielsa’s men, however both were reported to be not fit enough to make the match-day squad. 

In the end, it was a rare bad day at the office, as Leeds United prevailed as 2-1 winners over Pep Guardiola’s men - despite being outshot 29-2 throughout the 90 minutes.

Speaking during the post-match press conference, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola claimed that he is yet to have enough information on the injured players ahead of the crucial Champions League quarter-final second-leg tie against Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday evening.

“I don’t know right now (if Aguero and Laporte will be fit). On Monday we will know it,” said Guardiola. He will be hoping for a speedy return for two of his more important players as the club continues to go through an unrelenting fixture schedule. 

Not only as the fixtures continue to pile up, but the importance of each continues to grow as well.

Pep Guardiola, along with the rest of his squad, could certainly use two of their more experienced players for the run in as the squad continue to battle on all four fronts heading towards the middle of April.

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra 

sipa_32843254
News

Riyad Mahrez reveals which team he would like to see Man City face in Champions League semi-final

sipa_32875775
News

“We did not control it!" - Pep Guardiola identifies Man City's key issues after Premier League defeat

sipa_32583262
News

"He's going to be different class..." - West Ham star heaps praise on three Man City forwards for their abilities

sipa_32843322
News

"You have to take responsibility sometimes and say what's right!" - Raheem Sterling stands firm on his pursuit of tackling racism in society

sipa_32843301
News

Pep Guardiola provides injury updates on two key stars ahead of Champions League clash against Borussia Dortmund

1001420022
News

Report identified Man City star as 'significantly underpaid' - data analytics crucial during negotiations over new deal

sipa_29364823
News

Man City star reveals ambition to 'finish career' in the Premier League amid recent doubts over future

1001989034
News

"He knew his shoulders were strong enough to carry it!" - Father of Man City star discusses his son's ability