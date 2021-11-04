Pep Guardiola Provides Insight Into How Kayky Has Settled in to Life at Man City

The youngster Kayky - dubbed the 'next Neymar' - has already been training with the Manchester City first-team and Pep Guardiola has been discussing how he's got on.

Kayky (18) spent several months lighting up the first team at Brazilian side Fluminese before being drawn to Manchester City for an initial fee of around £9 million.

Though he was initially supposed to join City next January, similar to the arrival of Gabriel Jesus, Kayky's transfer was announced to have been brought forward effective immediately in August.

Since moving to England Kayky has regularly trained with City's senior team, but also recently featured for the EDS to benefit from on-pitch minutes.

And manager Pep Guardiola has discussed how the teenager is settling in at the club, saying that it's important to be patient while Kayky adjusts to the wildly different culture and demands of life in Manchester.

He also stressed the importance of fellow Brazilian and club captain Fernandinho, who knows all too well what it's like to move from South America to Europe at a young age.

"He’s so young. It's a new country- completely different than Brazil."

"When Fernandinho came, he came from Shakhtar Donetsk. When Jesus came, he was a big star playing big moments in Brazil. It depends on [Kayky] but he has help from the club."

"We support him and Fernandinho is helping him a lot as he always does."

"He knows the club. He didn't come for a short period but he has to settle into the rhythms and what we want, and adapt in his development as a player. He's still young but he has everything to improve."

Kayky primarily played on the right-wing for Fluminense, but it remains to be seen where Guardiola sees his long-term future, as the starlet is still at an age where position changes are fairly common.

Among the accomplishments already to Kayky's name is becoming Fluminense's youngest ever Copa Libertadores scorer, doing so at the age of 17 back in May.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra