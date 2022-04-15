Pep Guardiola Provides Insight into 'Lovely Lad' Jack Grealish After Atletico Madrid Incident Reports

Pep Guardiola has said that he is not aware of Jack Grealish's 'Peaky Jack' nickname and went on to give his thoughts on the winger's constant comparison to Paul Gascoigne.

During Manchester City’s Champions League quarter-final clash against Atletico Madrid, Jack Grealish made the headlines for unexpected reasons.

As Angel Correa kicked the ball onto Grealish’s chest and Stefan Savic pulled his hair soon after, in the first leg, the £100 million man was not one to back down, squaring up to the pair that seemed to have clearly targeted him upon his arrival as a substitute.

Watching the former Villa man’s feisty side come to the fore, it was recently reported by the Mirror that he was nicknamed ‘Peaky Jack’ by his teammates - referencing the hit BBC television show ‘Peaky Blinders’ - famously based on a gang hailing from Birmingham.

"I don't know if he is called Peaky Jack. I am not in the locker room," Guardiola admitted. "He's been incredibly loved since joining the team, he is a lovely lad and has settled perfectly and so quick."



Whilst the media have pointed out Grealish’s struggles of slotting into the side since making his much-discussed summer move, it is interesting to note how the Catalan pointed out how the 26-year-old is anything but an outcast within the dressing room.

Guardiola was also questioned about his thoughts on how parallels are often made between the silky winger and legendary England attacker, Paul Gascoigne.

“Paul Gascoigne is a good player to watch, but you know better than me about Gascoigne and his comparison to Grealish,” he briefly responded.

With the Sky Blues star emerging as the poster boy of English football due to being a maverick on and off the pitch, the comparisons with Gascoigne were especially constant during Euro 2020.

However, Guardiola’s succinct replies are a sign of the fact that his focus remains on their upcoming test against Liverpool.

