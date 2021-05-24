Pep Guardiola Provides Insight Into Man City Starting XI Decision For Champions League Final vs Chelsea

Pep Guardiola has claimed that he is yet to finalise Manchester City's Champions League final starting line-up, but admits his players do not have the time to change his mind in the next few days.

As the days go by, the biggest game in the club's modern history edges ever closer.

The all important team line-up will be crucial in breaking down Chelsea's stubborn defence and getting their hands on that trophy.

When Pep Guardiola was asked whether he has an eleven in mind already for Saturday night, the Manchester City manager replied, "They are ready. I know how good they are. I won't change for one or two training sessions."

"I know most of them for many years. I have an idea but still the starting XI is not done. Not yet."

READ MORE: An exclusive look into Man City's 2021/2022 kits

READ MORE: Harry Kane makes major Man City transfer hint

His opponents have had a tough run in, still fighting for their place in the top four right through until the final day.

Manchester City however, have had the luxury of rotating players week in, week out and even more so since the early win of the Premier League. When the manager was asked whether this was an advantage over Chelsea, he simply replied, "It will be advantage if we win, disadvantage if we lose. I don't know, we were fortunate to win the league three or four before the end."

"The real preparation will be Wednesday and Thursday. In the last two days, we review, celebrate the Premier League, good mood, no stress. Improve on Newcastle and Brighton, the good and bad things we have done."

"Wednesday and Thursday, we prepare specifically for the final."

READ MORE: 2021/2022 Man City home kit leaked on PUMA website

READ MORE: Harry Kane has identified his 'preferred' destination this summer

In the opposing dug-out will be a familiar face in Thomas Tuchel.

The German coach has completely turned around Chelsea's season and Pep Guardiola has fond memories of his managerial counterpart when the Catalan was in charge of Bayern Munich.

"At Bayern Munich, a meeting was organised, we talked football, football, football," Guardiola began.

"About this, that, our feelings, loves, good players, bad players. Football with interesting people, I learned a lot with good food and good wine. Good memories. Since then I grow up, we have a good relationship, I respect him. He knows, I know, we want to win."

More press conference coverage is available on mcfcxtra.com

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra