Pep Guardiola Provides John Stones and Aymeric Laporte Injury Update Ahead of Southampton Clash

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has spoken about the availability of John Stones and Aymeric Laporte ahead of his side's Premier League tie against Southampton at the weekend.

The Sky Blues followed up their 1-0 victory against Leicester last week with an enthralling 6-3 win over RB Leipzig in the Champions League.

John Stones, who is yet to make an appearance for City this season, played the full 90 minutes for England against Poland and Hungary in the recent international break.

Meanwhile, Laporte, who has made an eye-catching start to the new campaign after being a squad player for the large chunk of the previous season, suffered a muscle injury during Spain's 4-0 win against Georgia a few weeks ago.

The defensive pair didn't train prior to City's win over Leipzig in mid-week, with Pep Guardiola confirming in his pre-match press-conference that the duo were injured ahead of the tie.

Ahead of City's Premier League clash with Southampton on Saturday afternoon, the Catalan boss was asked for an update on Stones and Laporte, and whether they would be fit to feature against the Saints.

The 50-year-old said, as quoted by Daniel Murphy of Manchester Evening News: "Muscle injury. (John) Stones didn't play for us (City), and played 90 minutes for the (England) National Team and came back injured.

"(Aymeric) Laporte came back with some niggles, but he wanted to play against Leicester, but after that game his niggles were a little bit higher, and we didn't want to take a risk."

Guardiola went on to state that he isn't optimistic about the pair's chances of being involved in City's upcoming games against Wycombe and Chelsea in the Carabao Cup and Premier League respectively.

He added: "I don't know against Wycombe or Chelsea, but hopefully they (Stones and Laporte) can be ready after."

