Pep Guardiola Provides Key Injury Update On John Stones and Aymeric Laporte Following Two-Game Absence

Pep Guardiola believes John Stones will return to top form after recovering from an injury sustained on international duty, while also providing a fresh update on the Englishman's injury alongside Aymeric Laporte.

After a long period of poor form and injury troubles, Stones reclaimed his spot in Pep Guardiola's starting XI last season, after forming a rock-solid partnership with the then new signing Ruben Dias.

Stones continued his form deep into the recent summer and proved himself as a key player for England, who reached the European Championships final.

Yet, this season, John Stones has found himself back on the bench due to Aymeric Laporte's superb start to the campaign - forcing Pep Guardiola to leave the Englishman out of his regular starting XI.

And now, Stones will have to wait even longer to return to the line-up after sustaining an injury on England duty last month - placing him on the sidelines alongside his central defensive partner Aymeric Laporte.

“Before [the international break] he didn’t play because Aymeric [Laporte] and Ruben [Dias] were fantastic when they came back and because the English players arrived later because of the Euro tournament,” Guardiola told Manchester City earlier this week.

“When John comes back, he will wait for his moment and he will show his quality, like he did last season."

Guardiola continued, "We want him to be fit, because we need him. We are in big trouble in many departments because we have many injuries and a lot of games so hopefully they can come back as soon as possible.”

The Catalan boss has voiced his faith in the defender to return to the top of his game, as he did in the 2020/2021 season.

However, John Stones will likely have to fight his way back into the line-up through domestic cup fixtures.

