Pep Guardiola Provides Late Fitness Update on Manchester City Star Ahead of Wolves Clash

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has provided a late fitness update concerning central defender, Nathan Ake - who is currently known to be nursing an ankle complaint, ahead of their upcoming clash against Wolves.

While Manchester City fans were all smiles during their side’s 5-0 drubbing against Newcastle United to bounce back from their Champions League exit in style, they had reasons to be worried after the contest.

Pep Guardiola confirmed after the match that injuries to Kyle Walker, Ruben Dias and John Stones would force the trio to be out of contention for the remainder of the season, which means Manchester City now find themselves in the midst of a defensive crisis during a make-or-break stage of the ongoing campaign.

The good news is that one mainstay at the back for Manchester City in Aymeric Laporte is fit and firing, however Nathan Ake has been nursing an ankle complaint - which means the Premier League champions could well have only a single available centre-back for their upcoming clash against Wolves.

IMAGO / News Images With the English giants hoping to retain their Premier League title in the coming days, Pep Guardiola was quizzed about whether the aforementioned Dutchman could be fit for his side’s crucial battle at the Molineux on Wednesday night. “Today (Nathan Ake) trained. He feels better. I saw him moving a little better, but he has a disturbance in the ankle," Pep Guardiola said during a recent press conference. "He will be on the list (to face Wolves), when we said we have 13 first-team players and a half, the half is Nathan (Ake). Hopefully, it can become 14 players." IMAGO / Sportimage

The former Bournemouth centre-back has emerged as a vital squad member for the Catalan boss this term, impressing both in central defence and at left-back every time he is called upon.

The 27-year old’s heroic goal line clearance against Arsenal at the beginning of the calendar year, and his lionhearted cameo against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League quarter-finals, instantly spring to mind when discussing Nathan Ake.

It’s safe to say that Nathan Ake’s availability will be key against a physical Bruno Lage side, who have a habit of making life difficult for opponents at home.

After Liverpool cut down Manchester City’s three point lead with a 2-1 win against Aston Villa on Tuesday night, the presence of a reliable figure in defence in the form of Nathan Ake would be worth its weight in gold.

