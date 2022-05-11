Skip to main content

Pep Guardiola Provides Late Fitness Update on Manchester City Star Ahead of Wolves Clash

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has provided a late fitness update concerning central defender, Nathan Ake - who is currently known to be nursing an ankle complaint, ahead of their upcoming clash against Wolves.

While Manchester City fans were all smiles during their side’s 5-0 drubbing against Newcastle United to bounce back from their Champions League exit in style, they had reasons to be worried after the contest.

Pep Guardiola confirmed after the match that injuries to Kyle Walker, Ruben Dias and John Stones would force the trio to be out of contention for the remainder of the season, which means Manchester City now find themselves in the midst of a defensive crisis during a make-or-break stage of the ongoing campaign.

The good news is that one mainstay at the back for Manchester City in Aymeric Laporte is fit and firing, however Nathan Ake has been nursing an ankle complaint - which means the Premier League champions could well have only a single available centre-back for their upcoming clash against Wolves.

Ake goal vs Leeds Away

With the English giants hoping to retain their Premier League title in the coming days, Pep Guardiola was quizzed about whether the aforementioned Dutchman could be fit for his side’s crucial battle at the Molineux on Wednesday night.

imago1008674131h

Today (Nathan Ake) trained. He feels better. I saw him moving a little better, but he has a disturbance in the ankle," Pep Guardiola said during a recent press conference.

"He will be on the list (to face Wolves), when we said we have 13 first-team players and a half, the half is Nathan (Ake). Hopefully, it can become 14 players."

imago1011457152h

The former Bournemouth centre-back has emerged as a vital squad member for the Catalan boss this term, impressing both in central defence and at left-back every time he is called upon.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The 27-year old’s heroic goal line clearance against Arsenal at the beginning of the calendar year, and his lionhearted cameo against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League quarter-finals, instantly spring to mind when discussing Nathan Ake.

It’s safe to say that Nathan Ake’s availability will be key against a physical Bruno Lage side, who have a habit of making life difficult for opponents at home.

After Liverpool cut down Manchester City’s three point lead with a 2-1 win against Aston Villa on Tuesday night, the presence of a reliable figure in defence in the form of Nathan Ake would be worth its weight in gold.

Follow City Xtra on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube

Bitshiabu 2
Transfer Rumours

Manchester City Offer 'Long-Term Contract' to Paris Saint-Germain Defender Amid Bayern Munich Interest

By Vayam Lahoti27 minutes ago
imago1011918456h
News

"Even Burnley Could Afford Haaland", "Let Your Best Players Go to Bayern!" - Many Manchester City Fans React to Borussia Dortmund Chief Claims on Erling Haaland

By Vayam Lahoti1 hour ago
imago0045102461h
News

What Shirt Number Could Erling Haaland Take at Manchester City?

By Harry Winters2 hours ago
imago1011899883h
Transfer Rumours

Gabriel Jesus' Agent Confirms Talks With Arsenal and SIX Other Clubs Over Possible Summer Move

By Harry Siddall4 hours ago
Haaland New 2
News

Erling Haaland's Two KEY Reasons for Manchester City Move Revealed Following Official Announcement

By Vayam Lahoti4 hours ago
Ake goal vs Leeds Away
Match Coverage

The Latest on Nathan Ake, Ruben Dias, Daniel Podence and More Ahead of Wolves vs Manchester City (Premier League)

By Freddie Pye5 hours ago
imago1008578991h
Match Coverage

Rodri and Bernardo Silva Approaching Major Landmarks – Wolves vs Manchester City Stat Preview (Premier League)

By Brandon Evans5 hours ago
imago1010644572h
News

Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp Offers First Take on Erling Haaland Joining Manchester City

By Edward Burnett20 hours ago