Pep Guardiola Provides Major Fitness Update Ahead Of Newcastle Clash Amid Doubts Over Bernardo Silva and Ilkay Gundogan

Pep Guardiola has revealed that Ferran Torres will be the only absentee from Manchester City's travelling squad for their Premier League clash with Newcastle United on Sunday afternoon.

City, who are looking to extend their Premier League winning streak to eight games this weekend, will be one of just ten teams set to fulfil their fixtures this weekend, as COVID-19 continues to chaos havoc with the fixture schedule.

The Blues thrashed Leeds 7-0 at the Etihad on Tuesday, with Kevin De Bruyne and Jack Grealish both getting amongst the goals for the first time in over two months.

Newcastle, who have won just one league game all season, suffered a 3-1 loss to Liverpool at Anfield on Thursday, with the Merseyside club remaining just one point behind Pep Guardiola's table topping Blues.

On Friday, the Manchester City boss was forced to cancel his press conference ahead of Sunday's trip to St James' park following an inconclusive Coronavirus test.

The Catalan has since tested negative for COVID-19, and has subsequently provided a major update on the fitness of his squad ahead of the game against Newcastle this weekend.

City were forced to replace Bernardo Silva with Ilkay Gundogan at half-time in the midweek, after the Portugal international suffered from "muscular niggles," according to Guardiola.

The Sky Blues were also without Kyle Walker for the win over Leeds, with the right-back said to have been "short of full fitness."

However, both are in contention to feature against Newcastle, with Guardiola revealing that only Ferran Torres is unavailable for the game.

“Everyone is fit, it’s just Ferran [Torres] missing. Joao [Cancelo] is back after [his suspension against] Leeds and we will travel to Newcastle with everyone ready to play,” said Pep Guardiola.

Torres, who scored a hat-trick during City's 4-3 win at St James' Park in May, is continuing to recover from a foot injury, sustained while representing Spain in October.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra