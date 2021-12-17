Skip to main content
    •
    December 17, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Pep Guardiola Provides Major Fitness Update Ahead Of Newcastle Clash Amid Doubts Over Bernardo Silva and Ilkay Gundogan

    Pep Guardiola has revealed that Ferran Torres will be the only absentee from Manchester City's travelling squad for their Premier League clash with Newcastle United on Sunday afternoon.
    Author:

    City, who are looking to extend their Premier League winning streak to eight games this weekend, will be one of just ten teams set to fulfil their fixtures this weekend, as COVID-19 continues to chaos havoc with the fixture schedule.  

    The Blues thrashed Leeds 7-0 at the Etihad on Tuesday, with Kevin De Bruyne and Jack Grealish both getting amongst the goals for the first time in over two months. 

    Newcastle, who have won just one league game all season, suffered a 3-1 loss to Liverpool at Anfield on Thursday, with the Merseyside club remaining just one point behind Pep Guardiola's table topping Blues. 

    On Friday, the Manchester City boss was forced to cancel his press conference ahead of Sunday's trip to St James' park following an inconclusive Coronavirus test. 

    The Catalan has since tested negative for COVID-19, and has subsequently provided a major update on the fitness of his squad ahead of the game against Newcastle this weekend.

    Read More

    City were forced to replace Bernardo Silva with Ilkay Gundogan at half-time in the midweek, after the Portugal international suffered from "muscular niggles," according to Guardiola.  

    The Sky Blues were also without Kyle Walker for the win over Leeds, with the right-back said to have been "short of full fitness." 

    However, both are in contention to feature against Newcastle, with Guardiola revealing that only Ferran Torres is unavailable for the game. 

    Everyone is fit, it’s just Ferran [Torres] missing. Joao [Cancelo] is back after [his suspension against] Leeds and we will travel to Newcastle with everyone ready to play,” said Pep Guardiola. 

    Torres, who scored a hat-trick during City's 4-3 win at St James' Park in May, is continuing to recover from a foot injury, sustained while representing Spain in October. 

    You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

    imago1001417812h
    News

    Pep Guardiola Provides Major Fitness Update Ahead Of Newcastle Clash Amid Doubts Over Bernardo Silva and Ilkay Gundogan

    24 seconds ago
    imago0045890488h
    News

    Official: Pep Guardiola Tests Negative For COVID-19

    23 minutes ago
    Jesus Cover
    News

    "Completely Deserved", "This Would Be Huge!" - Several Man City Fans Express Delight At Major Contract Update Surrounding Key Forward

    2 hours ago
    Walker Cover
    Match Coverage

    The Latest On Bernardo Silva, Joao Cancelo, Kyle Walker, Allan Saint-Maximin, Jamal Lewis and All the Latest Team News Ahead of Newcastle vs Man City (Premier League)

    3 hours ago
    imago1006611686h
    News

    "Two Banter and Finished Clubs", "Ship Him Off" - Some Man City Fans React to Major Breakthrough in Transfer Negotiations

    4 hours ago
    imago1006168988h
    Transfer Rumours

    Man City Receive Potential Boost in Pursuit of Star Midfielder No Longer Considered ‘100% Untouchable’ by Current Club

    4 hours ago
    imago0049072081h
    Transfer Rumours

    Man City 'Very, Very Advanced' in Negotiations Over Player Sale - Transfer Labelled As '90% Done'

    6 hours ago
    Zinchenko Cover Leipzig Away
    News

    "Snuck in Man United Like We Wouldn't Notice", "This is A Joke!" - Plenty of Man City Fans React to Key Star's Verdict on Premier League Title Race

    6 hours ago