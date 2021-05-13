Sports Illustrated home
Pep Guardiola Provides Major Fitness Update On Kevin De Bruyne Ahead Of Champions League Final

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has provided a major fitness update for midfield talisman Kevin De Bruyne ahead of the team’s trip to Newcastle on Friday.
Author:
Publish date:

No specific injury was reportedly suffered by the Belgian, however he was said not to be fit enough to make the match-day squad for the 2-1 defeat to Chelsea in the Premier League last Saturday.

Any fitness doubts for players of De Bruyne’s importance will be a major concern as Pep Guardiola will use the final three Premier League games to get the squad ready for the Champions League final in Porto in two weeks time.

In Pep Guardiola’s press conference ahead of the Premier League clash at St. James Park, the Manchester City boss provided an update on the Belgian superstar’s fitness.

“He's still injured, getting better. When he's fit he'll come to training,” he said, as relayed by the Manchester Evening News’ Joe Bray.

“The guys who are completely fit will have the chance to play the final. We give information to the players to play the last games of the season.”

No serious injury has been reported for the 29-year-old.

Despite that, Pep Guardiola will be eager to see his midfield maestro return to training and regain full fitness ahead of the club’s first ever Champions League final, where they will face Chelsea in two weeks time.

