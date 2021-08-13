Pep Guardiola Provides Major Fitness Update on Kevin De Bruyne and Man City's English Players

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has provided a major injury update on midfielder Kevin De Bruyne, and other key recently returned players ahead of the opening Premier League clash against Tottenham this weekend.

The Manchester City squad will practically limp into the new season after a long summer of international tournaments.

As a result, some players who picked up knocks towards the tail end of last season have not had the summer to recover.

Kevin De Bruyne, who fractured his orbital bone in the Champions League final to add to his already damaged ankle ligaments, did not feature in any of Manchester City’s pre-season friendlies.

READ MORE: City 'convinced' in pursuit of second £100M+ signing this summer

READ MORE: Midfielder closes in on City exit with Serie A seen as destination

English and Brazilian players were latecomers to Manchester City training this summer after the two countries made it to the final in their respective continental championships.

As a result, some of Manchester City’s key players could be forced to use the first few weeks of the domestic campaign to find their footing, and snap back in to match fitness.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola did provide an update on the situation in his press conference ahead of the club's trip to Tottenham Hotspur to kick-off the season.

On Kevin De Bruyne, Pep Guardiola said, “He's getting better, every day. We're still waiting. He cannot do the full training session, some with us and some alone. We'll see what happens in the next days.”

READ MORE: City fans spot potential major striker transfer hint in training

READ MORE: Riyad Mahrez makes honest admission of 2020/2021 performances

While it sounds like the Premier League champions could be without their star man for the opening weekend of matches, Pep Guardiola is optimistic about the status of some of his late arriving players, specifically Manchester City’s England contingent.

“They came back really well. The sun and rest produced a good effect. I would say really good. Everyone is ready, important is when they came back they were happy with the right energy."

He continued, "They need a little bit of time after four weeks off and two training sessions. It's the Premier League now and we travel to London to get a good result.”

Manchester City will look to shake off the rust and begin their title defence on Sunday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra