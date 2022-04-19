Pep Guardiola Provides Major Fitness Update on Key Manchester City Quartet Following FA Cup Semi-Final Loss to Liverpool

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has provided a fresh update on the respective fitness of Kyle Walker, Kevin De Bruyne, Ilkay Gundogan and Gabriel Jesus ahead of Wednesday's Premier League meeting with Brighton at the Etihad Stadium.

Pep Guardiola's side fell to a crushing third straight FA Cup semi-final defeat on Saturday, as Liverpool ended City's hopes of winning the treble after racing into an unassailable lead at half-time on Saturday afternoon at Wembley.

Second-half goals from Jack Grealish and Bernardo Silva provided Manchester City with a glimmer of hope, though the Blues suffered an agonising 3-2 loss with a squad still suffering the effects of last week's brutal Champions League clash with Atletico Madrid in Spain.

Kyle Walker was ruled out at the weekend, while Kevin De Bruyne and Ilkay Gundogan both didn't play a part against Liverpool as Pep Guardiola revealed issues with injury and fatigue within the squad in a demanding two-week period for the Blues, where they faced Atletico and Liverpool twice each.

City's attention swiftly returns to the Premier League, where they remain one point clear of Liverpool, but could find themselves two points behind the Merseyside club coming into Wednesday's match with Brighton, should Jurgen Klopp's side beat Manchester United at Anfield on Tuesday. The Sky Blues have never lost at home to Brighton, though the Seagulls come into Wednesday's match in sublime form, having beaten both Arsenal and Tottenham in their previous two Premier League outings. Should City extend their winning record against Graham Potter's side, they will have to do it without Kyle Walker, as Pep Guardiola confirmed that the right-back will be unavailable for Wednesday's game.

Kevin De Bruyne had to receive stitches following City's win at the Wanda Metropolitano last week, though Guardiola confirmed on Tuesday that the Belgian may be available for selection against Graham Potter's men.

Gabriel Jesus and Ilkay Gundogan were also subject to concern following Saturday's loss, with the former reportedly suffering a knee problem and Jesus having limped off the field at Wembley midway through the second-half.

Providing an update on the fitness of his squad ahead of the tie, Guardiola said: "Kyle (Walker), no. The other ones are better."

Asked for a timeframe of the England international injury, the City boss added: "Don't know (on Walker). For tomorrow, not available - the rest (De Bruyne, Jesus and Gundogan) we see."

