Pep Guardiola Provides Major Fitness Update on Man City Duo Ahead of Norwich Trip

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has provided an update on the availability of Gabriel Jesus and Cole Palmer for his side's Premier League clash against Norwich City on Saturday.

The Premier League remain nine points clear of Liverpool in the Premier League table following Jurgen Klopp's side victory over Leicester City on Thursday, after beating Brentford 2-0 at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday night.

Riyad Mahrez's perfectly placed penalty and Kevin De Bruyne's instinctive 69th-minute strike extended City's unbeaten league run to 14 consecutive matches, as the Sky Blues continue their quest to regain the Premier League title.

Before resuming their UEFA Champions League campaign when they travel to Portugal to face Sporting Lisbon next week, Pep Guardiola's side face a trip to east Anglia, where a rejuvenated Norwich City await the Premier League champions.

Gabriel Jesus and Cole Palmer were both unavailable for City on Wednesday, with the pair having also missed the 4-1 Emirates FA Cup win over Fulham last weekend.

Ahead of Saturday’s trip to Norwich, Pep Guardiola has confirmed that Jesus and Palmer will both miss the clash against the Canaries, though he hopes to have the former back in contention soon.

Dean Smith's side are just one point away from safety, with the Canneries unbeaten in their last three matches, with crucial wins against Everton and Watford, and a draw against Crystal Palace in midweek.

Manchester City suffered a surprise 3-2 defeat when they last visited Carrow Road, though have claimed back-to-back 5-0 wins in their previous two matches against Norwich.

The Premier League leaders will be hoping to make it three wins on the spin following victories over Fulham in the FA Cup and Brentford in the Premier League following the two-week break.

