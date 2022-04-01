Pep Guardiola Provides Major Fitness Update on Ruben Dias Ahead of Burnley Clash

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has revealed that Ruben Dias is out for his side's Premier League clash against Burnley at Turf Moor on Saturday afternoon, with Cole Palmer unavailable for the Blues too.

The Blues have reconvened at the City Football Academy ahead of a tense but crucial run in after a much-needed international break to rest and recover from a period where the reigning Premier League champions looked far from their usual, flowing best.

Pep Guardiola's side are still on course for a historic treble and will look to kickstart that chase with a convincing victory against Sean Dyche's Burnley at Turf Moor on Saturday afternoon.

They also have the first of a two-legged Champions League quarter-final affair with Atletico Madrid on Tuesday and two fixtures with Liverpool in two different competitions coming up as well.

Guardiola will want a full squad to choose from and will be hoping they have returned from the final international break of the season fit and firing to win some major trophies.

IMAGO / PA Images There was not yet a return date for the Portuguese international ahead of the clash, but Guardiola will be keen to have his star defender back sooner rather than later for the intense run-in. IMAGO / PA Images In his pre-match press conference on Friday afternoon, the Manchester City boss confirmed that Ruben Dias and Cole Palmer will be unavailable for the trip to Burnley on Saturday. IMAGO / News Images Speaking on Dias' recovery, the 51-year-old said: "I think we need 10 more days or two more weeks more, he's going well.

"I don’t know how long, the doctor said four to six weeks. Ruben (Dias) is on four now, first of March he was injured, it's now four weeks later, I think we need two weeks more."

John Stones was sent home from England duty after pulling out of his national sides starting line-up with some discomfort to face Switzerland earlier last week. Guardiola has confirmed it was just a precaution and the defender is back in training with the full squad.

Apart from the aforementioned trio, Guardiola says the squad have all returned healthy are are in high spirits to face the challenges ahead.

To retain their Premier League crown, City will have to be almost flawless to fend off the challenge of Liverpool. Holding a slender one point advantage, Guardiola will want to re-extend that gap and assert his dominance on the league.

On Saturday lunch time, Jurgen Klopp's side face Watford at Anfield and have the opportunity to go - maybe temporarily - top of the Premier League table before the Blues play at 3pm - a different challenge for City to face.

Follow City Xtra on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube