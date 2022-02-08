Pep Guardiola Provides Major Injury Update Ahead of Premier League Clash With Brentford

Pep Guardiola has confirmed he will be without both Gabriel Jesus and Cole Palmer for Wednesday's Premier League match against Brentford.

Manchester City will return to Premier League action on Wednesday evening when they welcome Brentford to the Etihad Stadium.

The Blues, who had to settle for a 1-1 draw against Southampton last month, are nine points clear of Liverpool at the top of the Premier League table - although Jurgen Klopp's side have played one game less than City.

City are set to resume their quest for a maiden Champions League trophy next week, although matches at home to Brentford and away to Norwich come before Tuesday's trip to Portugal to face Sporting Lisbon.

Phil Foden's goal in the 16th minute was the difference between the Blues and the Bees back in December, when City faced the West London club for the first time since 1997.

Thomas Frank's have since lost their last four matches in the Premier League and suffered a 4-1 loss to Everton in the FA Cup at the weekend.

City meanwhile, are unbeaten domestically since October, and came from behind to beat Fulham 4-1 in the FA Cup on Saturday, as they set up a fifth-round trip to Peterborough United.

Both Gabriel Jesus and Cole Palmer were ruled of Saturday’s win over the Cottagers, and Pep Guardiola has revealed that the pair will also be unavailable for Wednesday's game against Brentford at the Etihad.

Speaking ahead of the match on Wednesday, Guardiola said, "Except Gabriel (Jesus), the rest are fit. Cole (Palmer) as well is out."

On Gabriel Jesus' injury, the Catalan said, "Soon he will be ready. I spoke with him this morning and he feels good but he is not perfect, a few niggles - muscular. We have to be careful."

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra