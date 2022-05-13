Skip to main content

Pep Guardiola Provides Major Injury Update on His Manchester City Squad Ahead of West Ham Clash

Pep Guardiola has confirmed Aymeric Laporte and Fernandinho 'are in treatment' and will be assessed ahead of the game against West Ham United on Sunday.

Manchester City are just four points away from their fourth Premier League title in five seasons.

A Kevin De Bruyne-inspired performance edged the Blues ever closer on Wednesday night, with a 5-1 victory away at Wolves. The Belgian scored four incredible goals - including a 24-minute hat-trick.

Raheem Sterling rounded off the night with his third goal in two games, meaning City arrive at a pivotal clash with West Ham United in flying form.

imago1011941353h

One major issue for Pep Guardiola to contend with, however, is the injury situation. 

imago1011945076h

Against Wolves, two more names were added to the ever-growing list. After Phil Foden was disposed on the halfway line, Raul Jimenez charged forward and collided with Aymeric Laporte. 

imago1011940879h

The Frenchman went down clutching his left knee and received lengthy medical treatment from the City physios. After attempting to continue, he was replaced by Nathan Aké 10 minutes later.

As for Fernandinho - while filling in within an unnatural central defensive role - appeared to sustain a hamstring problem in the second-half, also putting his availability for the weekend's game into doubt.

Guardiola has provided an update on the pair when speaking in his pre-match press conference this afternoon. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

He says both players will be assessed tomorrow ahead of West Ham, with both players 'in treatment today'. 

In full, Guardiola said, "They are in treatment, two days. We will see tomorrow, which players can play on Sunday. Until the day of the game, we will not be able to decide.

"I said many times we have to handle these absences. If it was many months a big problem but one or two games. We saw against Wolves, we get through."

If both players are missing, Nathan Aké will be the only fit senior centre-back available to Guardiola this weekend. 

Rodri dropped into the back four for the final 10 minutes on Wednesday to combat the injury issues, and he will likely be called upon again if the problems persist.

Follow City Xtra on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube

Aguero statue
News

Sergio Aguero Sends Heartfelt Message to Erling Haaland Ahead of Manchester City Move

By Vayam Lahoti55 minutes ago
imago1009209454h
News

New Details on Activation Date in Erling Haaland’s Manchester City Release Clause Revealed

By Harry Siddall1 hour ago
imago1011895870h
News

Pep Guardiola Nominated for Premier League Manager of the Season Award

By Freddie Pye1 hour ago
imago1011947340h
News

Manchester City Duo Nominated for Premier League Player of the Season

By Freddie Pye2 hours ago
imago1011962881h
News

Sergio Aguero Attends Statue Unveiling at Etihad Stadium

By Srinivas Sadhanand2 hours ago
imago1011911613h
Transfer Rumours

Manchester City Distance Themselves From Potential Move for £60M Midfielder Amid Manchester United Interest

By Srinivas Sadhanand3 hours ago
imago1011945024h
Match Coverage

Bernardo Silva, Phil Foden and Ilkay Gundogan ALL Approaching Major Landmarks - West Ham vs Man City Stat Preview (Premier League)

By Srinivas Sadhanand3 hours ago
Aguero 93:20
News

Manchester City Unveil Sergio Aguero Statue on TENTH Anniversary of Legendary 93:20 Strike

By Vayam Lahoti4 hours ago