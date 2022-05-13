Pep Guardiola Provides Major Injury Update on His Manchester City Squad Ahead of West Ham Clash

Pep Guardiola has confirmed Aymeric Laporte and Fernandinho 'are in treatment' and will be assessed ahead of the game against West Ham United on Sunday.

Manchester City are just four points away from their fourth Premier League title in five seasons.

A Kevin De Bruyne-inspired performance edged the Blues ever closer on Wednesday night, with a 5-1 victory away at Wolves. The Belgian scored four incredible goals - including a 24-minute hat-trick.

Raheem Sterling rounded off the night with his third goal in two games, meaning City arrive at a pivotal clash with West Ham United in flying form.

One major issue for Pep Guardiola to contend with, however, is the injury situation. Against Wolves, two more names were added to the ever-growing list. After Phil Foden was disposed on the halfway line, Raul Jimenez charged forward and collided with Aymeric Laporte.

IMAGO / Action Plus The Frenchman went down clutching his left knee and received lengthy medical treatment from the City physios. After attempting to continue, he was replaced by Nathan Aké 10 minutes later.



As for Fernandinho - while filling in within an unnatural central defensive role - appeared to sustain a hamstring problem in the second-half, also putting his availability for the weekend's game into doubt.

Guardiola has provided an update on the pair when speaking in his pre-match press conference this afternoon.

He says both players will be assessed tomorrow ahead of West Ham, with both players 'in treatment today'.

In full, Guardiola said, "They are in treatment, two days. We will see tomorrow, which players can play on Sunday. Until the day of the game, we will not be able to decide.

"I said many times we have to handle these absences. If it was many months a big problem but one or two games. We saw against Wolves, we get through."

If both players are missing, Nathan Aké will be the only fit senior centre-back available to Guardiola this weekend.

Rodri dropped into the back four for the final 10 minutes on Wednesday to combat the injury issues, and he will likely be called upon again if the problems persist.

